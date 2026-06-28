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English NewsNewsWorldSaudi Aramco Helicopter Crashes On Eastern Coast, 14 Killed

Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crashes On Eastern Coast, 14 Killed

At least 14 people were killed after an Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. All on board died. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:29 PM (IST)

At least 14 people were killed after a helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province on Sunday, according to Saudi state media citing an official source at the Kingdom's Ministry of Energy.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the helicopter came down in Ras Tanura, on the eastern coast west of the Strait of Hormuz, killing all 14 Saudi nationals on board.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. "Investigations are under way, with the participation of the relevant authorities, to determine the cause of the helicopter crash," SPA said, adding that condolences had been extended to the families of those who lost their lives.

The accident comes just two days after Aramco resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura export terminal following a suspension of nearly four months.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has recently accelerated oil and gas exports alongside other Middle Eastern producers after an interim agreement brought a halt to the conflict between the United States and Iran.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Aramco Helicopter Helicopter Accident In Saudi Arabia Ras Tanura
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