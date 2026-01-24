An airstrike hit Kyiv overnight, causing damage to power infrastructure and resulting in one fatality and four injuries. It also disrupted heating services for thousands of buildings.
Ukraine Hit Hours Before Peace Talks End As Russia Repeats Troop Withdrawal Demand
Russia launched a deadly overnight airstrike on Kyiv just hours before trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and the United States concluded, killing at least one person.
Russia carried out an overnight airstrike on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring four others, just hours before the conclusion of two-day trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. According to a Reuters report, the strike damaged Kyiv’s power infrastructure, cutting electricity to nearly 1.2 million properties. The attack also disrupted heating services, leaving close to 6,000 buildings without heat as temperatures in the city dropped to around minus 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.
Russia Repeats Territorial Withdrawal Demand
The trilateral talks, which began on Friday, marked the first such meeting between the three sides since the war began. During marathon overnight discussions, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to the Associated Press. Russia reportedly reiterated its demand that Ukraine withdraw its troops from eastern regions that Moscow has illegally annexed but does not fully control, framing the move as a prerequisite for any peace agreement.
Peace Hopes Dim Amid Strikes
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said a potential peace deal was “nearly ready,” raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. However, the latest strike underscored the fragility of negotiations amid ongoing hostilities. President Zelensky made the remarks while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
