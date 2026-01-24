Ukraine Hit Hours Before Peace Talks End As Russia Repeats Troop Withdrawal Demand

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUkraine Hit Hours Before Peace Talks End As Russia Repeats Troop Withdrawal Demand

Russia launched a deadly overnight airstrike on Kyiv just hours before trilateral peace talks with Ukraine and the United States concluded, killing at least one person.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Russia carried out an overnight airstrike on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring four others, just hours before the conclusion of two-day trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. According to a Reuters report, the strike damaged Kyiv’s power infrastructure, cutting electricity to nearly 1.2 million properties. The attack also disrupted heating services, leaving close to 6,000 buildings without heat as temperatures in the city dropped to around minus 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

Russia Repeats Territorial Withdrawal Demand

The trilateral talks, which began on Friday, marked the first such meeting between the three sides since the war began. During marathon overnight discussions, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to the Associated Press. Russia reportedly reiterated its demand that Ukraine withdraw its troops from eastern regions that Moscow has illegally annexed but does not fully control, framing the move as a prerequisite for any peace agreement.

Peace Hopes Dim Amid Strikes

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said a potential peace deal was “nearly ready,” raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough. However, the latest strike underscored the fragility of negotiations amid ongoing hostilities. President Zelensky made the remarks while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv overnight?

An airstrike hit Kyiv overnight, causing damage to power infrastructure and resulting in one fatality and four injuries. It also disrupted heating services for thousands of buildings.

What was the impact of the airstrike on Kyiv's infrastructure?

The strike cut electricity to nearly 1.2 million properties and left close to 6,000 buildings without heat. Temperatures were around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

What were the trilateral peace talks about?

These were the first trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US since the war began. Russia reportedly demanded Ukraine withdraw troops from annexed eastern regions.

Were there hopes for a peace deal before the strike?

Yes, Ukrainian President Zelensky had stated a potential peace deal was nearly ready, raising hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough before the latest airstrike.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine Kyiv RUSSIA Zelensky PUTIN
