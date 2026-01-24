Bomb Attack On Police Van In Tamil Nadu, DMK Criticised For Law And Order Failure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bombs were allegedly thrown at a police van on the Trichy–Chennai highway on Tuesday, prompting former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to launch a sharp attack on the DMK government over the state’s law-and-order situation.

According to Palaniswami, the incident occurred near the Perambalur toll plaza when police personnel were escorting a rowdy, identified as Vellai Kali, from Madurai for interrogation. He alleged that “some mysterious people hurled country-made bombs” at the police vehicle during the escort.

Police Personnel Injured

Quoting media reports, the AIADMK leader said four police personnel who were providing security to the accused sustained serious injuries in the attack and were hospitalised. He claimed the individual being escorted was involved in several criminal cases.

EPS Targets DMK Government

Palaniswami said the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, accusing the DMK government of failing to maintain public safety.

“It seems those engaging in criminal acts have absolutely no fear of either the police or this government. In a situation where law and order is being made a laughingstock, one wonders who the Chief Minister will try to blame for this incident,” he said.

Allegation Of Police

The AIADMK leader also accused the DMK government of curbing the independence of the police.

“I strongly condemn Chief Minister @mkstalin for not allowing the police to act independently,” Palaniswami said.