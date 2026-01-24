Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bomb Attack On Police Van In Tamil Nadu, DMK Criticised For Law And Order Failure

He alleged that “some mysterious people hurled country-made bombs” at the police vehicle during the escort.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Bombs were allegedly thrown at a police van on the Trichy–Chennai highway on Tuesday, prompting former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to launch a sharp attack on the DMK government over the state’s law-and-order situation.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday claimed that criminals have “absolutely no fear” of the police or the government, citing a bomb attack on a police vehicle on the Trichy–Chennai highway.


According to Palaniswami, the incident occurred near the Perambalur toll plaza when police personnel were escorting a rowdy, identified as Vellai Kali, from Madurai for interrogation. He alleged that “some mysterious people hurled country-made bombs” at the police vehicle during the escort.

Police Personnel Injured

Quoting media reports, the AIADMK leader said four police personnel who were providing security to the accused sustained serious injuries in the attack and were hospitalised. He claimed the individual being escorted was involved in several criminal cases.

EPS Targets DMK Government

Palaniswami said the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, accusing the DMK government of failing to maintain public safety.

“It seems those engaging in criminal acts have absolutely no fear of either the police or this government. In a situation where law and order is being made a laughingstock, one wonders who the Chief Minister will try to blame for this incident,” he said.

Allegation Of Police

The AIADMK leader also accused the DMK government of curbing the independence of the police.

“I strongly condemn Chief Minister @mkstalin for not allowing the police to act independently,” Palaniswami said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident prompted Edappadi K. Palaniswami to criticize the DMK government?

Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK government following an alleged bomb attack on a police van on the Trichy-Chennai highway.

What happened during the escort of an accused on the Trichy-Chennai highway?

During the escort of an accused named Vellai Kali,

Were any police personnel injured in the incident?

Yes, four police personnel providing security to the accused sustained serious injuries in the bomb attack and were hospitalized.

What is Edappadi K. Palaniswami's view on the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu?

Palaniswami claims the incident shows a complete breakdown of law and order, stating that criminals have no fear of the police or the government.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
AIADMK Bomb Attack Breaking News DMK Tamil NAdu Police Van Bomb Attack
