Iran issued a stark threat on Friday, saying it would treat any military strike as “an all‑out war” against the country after the United States signalled a major naval deployment was headed toward the Middle East.

A senior Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran’s armed forces are on high alert and preparing for a worst‑case scenario as a US carrier strike group and other assets approach the region. The official said that any attack, whether “limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it”, would be met with the strongest possible retaliation.

"This military buildup - we hope it is not intended for real confrontation - but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran," said the senior Iranian official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“If the Americans violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond,” the official added, without specifying how Iran might retaliate.

The official said that a country under "constant military threat from the United States has no option but to ensure that everything at its disposal can be used to push back and, if possible, restore balance against anyone who dares to attack Iran".

The escalation follows comments President Donald Trump made on Thursday, when he told reporters aboard Air Force One that the United States had a “massive armada”, including an aircraft carrier strike group, heading toward Iran. Trump said he hoped it would not be necessary to use military force but reiterated warnings directed at Tehran.

Trump’s remarks linked the deployment to concerns over Iran’s handling of nationwide protests and the potential restart of its nuclear programme. He warned Iran against both.

The deployment marks a significant increase in US military presence in the Middle East, mirroring similar buildups in past periods of heightened tension.

The backdrop to these tensions is ongoing unrest inside Iran. Earlier this month, large‑scale antigovernment protests were met with a severe crackdown, which activist groups say has left over 5,000 people dead.

Although recent reports of unrest have waned, in part due to internet restrictions, Tehran remains on edge as regional and international observers watch closely.

The exchange of warnings between Washington and Tehran has stirred concern internationally, with analysts noting that the buildup could give the US options for military action, even as Trump has appeared cautious about outright strikes.

Iran’s refusal to detail its response beyond general preparedness underscores how volatile the situation remains, and how quickly rhetoric could escalate into a broader confrontation.