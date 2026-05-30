Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks

‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks

Khera said that after US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth has now praised Pakistan, adding that the United States appeared unable to stop “showering praise” on Pakistan and its leadership.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 May 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress criticizes US praise for Pakistan's PM and Army Chief.
  • Pawan Khera questions US foreign policy regarding Pakistan and India.
  • Congress leader asks about the implications of US-Pakistan closeness.

Congress media department chief Pawan Khera on Saturday expressed strong displeasure over remarks made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praising Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Khera said that after US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth has now praised Pakistan, adding that the United States appeared unable to stop “showering praise” on Pakistan and its leadership.

Pawan Khera Objects To Hegseth’s Remarks

The Congress leader shared a video clip of Hegseth speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore on social media platform X.

In the video, Hegseth is seen praising Pakistan during his address.

Responding to the remarks, Khera wrote, “First Trump, now Hegseth. It seems the US can't stop showering praise on Pakistan and its leadership, including Asim Munir. This is the same Asim Munir whose anti-India rhetoric led to the Pahalgam tragedy.”

Congress Questions India-US Equations

Pawan Khera also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s relations with the United States.

He said, “Meanwhile, Modi appears fully prepared to embrace Washington, accept its every baseless condition, and sign an anti-India trade deal.”

The Congress leader further questioned the implications of growing ties between Washington and Islamabad.

ALSO READ: Is Indus Treaty Deadlock Worsening Pakistan's Water Crisis? Karachi Faces 70% Shortages

“Interestingly, America's growing closeness with Pakistan seems to have no impact on India's relations with Washington. Naturally, some level of diplomatic discomfort would have been expected, but instead, there is only a faint excitement,” he said.

He also asked, “Isn't all this what it seems on the surface? Is there some other story going on behind the scenes?”

ALSO READ: Indian Hotel Worker In US Jailed For Abusing Trafficked Minor In Exchange For Room Discounts

Before You Go

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move

Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused displeasure from the Congress media department chief?

Pawan Khera expressed displeasure over US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's remarks praising Pakistan's Prime Minister and Army Chief.

Who previously praised Pakistan, according to Pawan Khera?

Pawan Khera mentioned that after former US President Donald Trump, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has now praised Pakistan.

What specific concern did Pawan Khera raise about Asim Munir?

Khera linked Asim Munir's anti-India rhetoric to the Pahalgam tragedy, expressing concern over praise for him.

How does Pawan Khera view India-US relations in light of US-Pakistan ties?

Khera questioned why America's growing closeness with Pakistan doesn't seem to impact India's relations with Washington, expecting more diplomatic discomfort.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 May 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan United STates Asim Munir US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan Congress Slams Hegseth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks
‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks
World
Is Indus Treaty Deadlock Worsening Pakistan's Water Crisis? Karachi Faces 70% Shortages
Is Indus Treaty Deadlock Worsening Pak's Water Crisis? Karachi Faces Shortages
World
Indian Hotel Worker In US Jailed For Abusing Trafficked Minor In Exchange For Room Discounts
Indian Hotel Worker In US Jailed For Abusing Trafficked Minor In Exchange For Room Discounts
World
US Judge Orders Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center; President Calls Ruling ‘Unfair’
US Judge Orders Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center; President Calls Ruling ‘Unfair’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Non-Violence Is Supreme, But Action Is Necessary Against Threats
Education News: NTA Apologises After Technical Glitch Delays CUET UG 2026 Exam, Assures Fair Conduct
US-Iran Tensions: Pentagon Chief Issues Stern Warning, Vows to Block Tehran’s Nuclear Ambitions
J&K Weather Alert: Storm Uproots Trees in Gulmarg, Massive Fire Engulfs House in Himachal’s Kullu
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget