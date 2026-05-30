‘US Can’t Stop Praising Pakistan’: Congress Slams Hegseth Over Asim Munir Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress criticizes US praise for Pakistan's PM and Army Chief.

Pawan Khera questions US foreign policy regarding Pakistan and India.

Congress leader asks about the implications of US-Pakistan closeness.

Congress media department chief Pawan Khera on Saturday expressed strong displeasure over remarks made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praising Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Khera said that after US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth has now praised Pakistan, adding that the United States appeared unable to stop “showering praise” on Pakistan and its leadership.

Pawan Khera Objects To Hegseth’s Remarks

The Congress leader shared a video clip of Hegseth speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore on social media platform X.

In the video, Hegseth is seen praising Pakistan during his address.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, "America has a true friendship with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir." pic.twitter.com/T5jKS1ihsz — GeoDefenseBrief (@GeoDefenseBrief) May 30, 2026

Responding to the remarks, Khera wrote, “First Trump, now Hegseth. It seems the US can't stop showering praise on Pakistan and its leadership, including Asim Munir. This is the same Asim Munir whose anti-India rhetoric led to the Pahalgam tragedy.”

Congress Questions India-US Equations

Pawan Khera also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s relations with the United States.

He said, “Meanwhile, Modi appears fully prepared to embrace Washington, accept its every baseless condition, and sign an anti-India trade deal.”

The Congress leader further questioned the implications of growing ties between Washington and Islamabad.

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“Interestingly, America's growing closeness with Pakistan seems to have no impact on India's relations with Washington. Naturally, some level of diplomatic discomfort would have been expected, but instead, there is only a faint excitement,” he said.

He also asked, “Isn't all this what it seems on the surface? Is there some other story going on behind the scenes?”

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