Nepal Elections: Gen Z-Backed RSP Wins One, Leading In 36 Seats As Counting Continues

HomeNewsWorldNepal Elections: Gen Z-Backed RSP Wins One, Leading In 36 Seats As Counting Continues

The RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a “huge margin”, according to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

Kathmandu, Mar 6 (PTI) The newly-formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) has won one seat and is leading in another 36 while the Nepali Congress is ahead on five, the CPN (UML) on three and the Nepali Communist Party on one, according to preliminary results in 46 seats where counting is in progress.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday - the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

The RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a “huge margin”, according to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana.

Ranju secured more than 10,000 votes, almost double than the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said.

However, the Election Commission is yet to officially announce the victory.

Former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency over ousted prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chair Oli.

The RSP is leading in all of 10 constituencies of Kathmandu, according to media reports.

Vote counting started late on Thursday night and is expected to be completed by Friday night, according to the Election Commission.

The RSP, formed in 2022, has received significant support during the campaign, and Shah is said to be a strong candidate for prime minister. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year.

Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa is the prime ministerial candidate of his party, whereas the CPN (UML) has projected Oli as its PM face.

Nepal's 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives. They will elect 165 HoR members through first past the post (FPTP) or direct voting system, and 110 members through proportionate voting.

Around 3,400 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Nepal Elections Balendra Shah
Embed widget