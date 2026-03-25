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HomeNewsWorldNow You Can Drive Your Car Only 5 Days A Week In This Country

Now You Can Drive Your Car Only 5 Days A Week In This Country

On a given day, vehicles belonging to a specific group will not be allowed on the roads. Starting Wednesday, the rule is being strictly implemented across government offices and the public sector.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, raising concerns over large-scale oil supply disruptions and impacting several countries. In response, South Korea has taken a significant step to conserve fuel by introducing a five-day vehicle restriction system.

Under this system, vehicles will be divided into five groups based on the last digit of their number plates. Each group will be barred from using roads on one designated day every week -- effectively meaning that every vehicle will face a one-day usage ban each week.

In simple terms, the system works somewhat like the odd-even formula, but instead of two categories, it operates across five days. On a given day, vehicles belonging to a specific group will not be allowed on the roads. Starting Wednesday, the rule is being strictly implemented across government offices and the public sector.

Why Was This Rule Introduced?

The primary aim is to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and minimise the impact of the ongoing oil crisis. Government employees who fail to comply with the rule may face action. While the system is not yet mandatory for private companies and the general public, the government is encouraging voluntary compliance.

Electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles have been exempted from the rule since they do not rely on conventional fuels. Alongside vehicle restrictions, the government is also exploring other ways to cut fuel and energy usage. Companies have been advised to introduce flexible working hours or shift-based schedules to reduce traffic congestion and lower fuel consumption.

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Shortage Iran Israel War South KOrea
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