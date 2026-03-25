LPG Booking Rules 2026: Govt Clarifies No Change In Refill Timelines For Consumers

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Confusion around LPG cylinder booking rules has sparked concern among households, but the government has now stepped in to set the record straight.

Several media reports and social media posts on Wednesday claimed that new restrictions on LPG refill booking timelines had been introduced, suggesting longer waiting periods for both PMUY and non-PMUY consumers. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that no such changes have been made.

Govt Clarifies: No Change In LPG Booking Rules

In an official statement, the ministry said it had taken note of reports claiming revised timeline, including 45 days for PMUY users, 25 days for single-cylinder users, and 35 days for double-cylinder households.

It categorically stated that these claims are incorrect.

According to the ministry, the existing LPG refill booking timelines remain unchanged, putting to rest speculation about any fresh restrictions on consumers.

It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections. It is… pic.twitter.com/tjdeR6E7mX — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026

What Media Reports Had Claimed

Earlier reports had suggested that Indian Oil Corporation had revised booking intervals to manage supply pressures amid global disruptions.

These reports indicated that households with two-cylinder connections would need to wait 35 days before booking a new 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, compared to the earlier 25-day gap.

It was also claimed that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries would face an even longer waiting period of 45 days, with restrictions aimed at curbing stockpiling and ensuring equitable distribution.

The narrative linked these supposed changes to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have impacted global energy supply chains.

Reality Check: Existing System Continues

With the government’s latest clarification, it is now clear that these reported changes have not been implemented.

Consumers can continue to follow the existing booking timelines and processes without any additional restrictions.

This means households do not need to alter their cooking gas usage patterns or worry about extended waiting periods while planning refills.

Broader Context: Supply Concerns Still In Focus

While the specific claims around booking timelines have been debunked, the broader context of energy market volatility remains relevant.

Global crude oil prices have seen sharp fluctuations amid the West Asia conflict, impacting supply chains and raising concerns about inflation and fuel availability.

Such conditions had led to speculation that stricter controls on LPG distribution could be introduced to manage supply.

However, for now, the government has chosen to maintain status quo in terms of booking rules.

Existing LPG Rules And Processes

Under the current system, LPG booking continues to be available through multiple channels.

Consumers can place bookings by calling 7715012345 or 7718012345 from their registered mobile number, or by sending an SMS with the text 'LPG' to the same numbers.

Bookings can also be made via WhatsApp by saving the BPCL Smartline number 1800224344.

For emergencies such as gas leaks, the national LPG helpline 1906 remains operational.

Delivery authentication norms also remain in place, requiring customers to provide a One-Time Password (OTP), also known as the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), at the time of cylinder delivery.