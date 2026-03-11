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HomeNewsWorldCanada Offers LNG, Oil To Meet India’s Energy Demand Amid Hormuz Supply Fears

Canada Offers LNG, Oil To Meet India’s Energy Demand Amid Hormuz Supply Fears

Canada PM Mark Carney says his country could become an “energy superpower” for India, offering LNG, crude and critical minerals amid global supply risks.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has projected Canada as a potential “energy superpower” for India, highlighting the country’s capacity to supply low-carbon liquefied natural gas and other vital resources to support India’s expanding energy needs. In a video message shared alongside Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Carney said Canada could play a significant role in meeting India’s rapidly growing demand for energy, which is expected to double by 2040.

Canada Offers LNG And Critical Resources

Carney noted that India’s economy is expanding quickly and will require large volumes of energy in the coming decades. He said Canada’s natural resources and infrastructure position it as a reliable supplier, reported NDTV.

According to the Canadian leader, nearly 40 percent of the world’s mining companies are listed in Canada, strengthening its ability to supply essential materials needed for industrial manufacturing and emerging clean technologies.

Carney also highlighted Canada’s west coast LNG projects, which could provide India with stable supplies of liquefied natural gas.

India Expanding Clean Energy And LNG Use

India is currently pursuing an ambitious energy transition strategy. The country plans to install 500 gigawatts of renewable power capacity by the end of the decade while increasing the share of LNG in its energy mix. The push toward cleaner fuels is intended to reduce emissions while ensuring energy security for one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Reports last month suggested that New Delhi had asked Ottawa to accelerate regulatory approvals to facilitate faster energy deliveries from Canada.

India has also indicated its willingness to import a broad range of Canadian energy supplies, including crude oil, LPG, LNG, and uranium.

One proposal under discussion involves a uranium supply agreement valued at approximately $2.5 billion, which could support India’s expanding nuclear energy programme.

Energy Talks Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Canada’s outreach to India comes during a period of heightened uncertainty in global energy markets.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted supplies from Qatar, while tensions around the Strait of Hormuz—a major corridor for global oil shipments—have raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

In response, India has been exploring alternative energy corridors and suppliers to reduce reliance on any single geopolitical chokepoint.

Leaders Discuss Middle East Crisis

Carney’s statement followed discussions with several global leaders, including Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump, focusing on the escalating Iran–Israel conflict and its potential impact on global energy markets.

Earlier this week, Carney and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, called for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can Canada support India's energy needs?

Canada can supply low-carbon liquefied natural gas and other vital resources. Its natural resources and infrastructure position it as a reliable supplier for India's growing energy demand.

What critical resources does Canada offer India?

Canada offers critical minerals essential for manufacturing, clean technology, and nuclear power. Nearly 40% of the world's mining companies are listed in Canada, strengthening its supply capability.

What is India's strategy for energy transition?

India aims to install 500 gigawatts of renewable power capacity by 2030 and increase the share of LNG in its energy mix to reduce emissions and ensure energy security.

Why is Canada reaching out to India for energy supplies now?

Canada's outreach occurs during global energy market uncertainty, with disruptions from conflicts in West Asia and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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