‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports

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Iran’s newly installed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly “safe and sound” despite widespread speculation that he had been injured during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The clarification came from Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iran’s president and a government adviser, who addressed the rumours in a message posted on Telegram.

Adviser Dismisses Injury Speculation

In his statement, Pezeshkian said he had received reassurances from people close to the leadership about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.

According to him, friends with direct connections confirmed that the Iranian leader remained unharmed despite growing speculation about his health, as per Times Now.

The rumours gained traction after Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iran’s state television network, referred to Khamenei as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war.” However, the broadcaster did not provide further details about any injury.

Separately, The New York Times reported that Khamenei may have been injured on the first day of the U.S. and Israeli strikes, citing multiple Iranian and Israeli officials.

IRGC’s Role In Leadership Transition

The leadership change in Iran has been surrounded by controversy and political tension.

Senior Iranian officials claim the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) played a decisive role in ensuring Mojtaba Khamenei’s rise to the country’s top position. According to these accounts, the announcement of his appointment was delayed for several hours due to disagreements among political and clerical figures.

The succession followed the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in airstrikes on February 28 during the conflict.

Questions Over Dynastic Succession

Reports have suggested that the late leader had opposed a dynastic transfer of power. According to analysts and opposition figures, Ali Khamenei had expressed reservations about his son taking over the role. Khosro Isfahani, research director of the National Union for Democracy, argued that the elder Khamenei doubted his son’s political experience and leadership credentials.

Despite this reported reluctance, the IRGC is believed to have pushed through Mojtaba’s appointment, consolidating its influence over Iran’s political system.

Concerns Over Growing Military Influence

Political observers say the episode highlights the expanding power of the IRGC in shaping Iran’s leadership and governance. Some reformist insiders have warned that the military’s growing influence could transform the Islamic Republic into what they describe as a de facto military state, where religious authority plays a largely symbolic role.

Such a shift, analysts caution, could weaken the government’s ability to respond to internal dissent and mounting international pressure.