Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports

‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports

Iran says Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “safe and sound” despite reports he was injured during U.S.-Israel strikes amid controversy over his rise.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran’s newly installed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly “safe and sound” despite widespread speculation that he had been injured during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The clarification came from Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iran’s president and a government adviser, who addressed the rumours in a message posted on Telegram.

Adviser Dismisses Injury Speculation

In his statement, Pezeshkian said he had received reassurances from people close to the leadership about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.

According to him, friends with direct connections confirmed that the Iranian leader remained unharmed despite growing speculation about his health, as per Times Now.

The rumours gained traction after Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iran’s state television network, referred to Khamenei as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war.” However, the broadcaster did not provide further details about any injury.

Separately, The New York Times reported that Khamenei may have been injured on the first day of the U.S. and Israeli strikes, citing multiple Iranian and Israeli officials.

IRGC’s Role In Leadership Transition

The leadership change in Iran has been surrounded by controversy and political tension.

Senior Iranian officials claim the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) played a decisive role in ensuring Mojtaba Khamenei’s rise to the country’s top position. According to these accounts, the announcement of his appointment was delayed for several hours due to disagreements among political and clerical figures.

The succession followed the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in airstrikes on February 28 during the conflict.

Questions Over Dynastic Succession

Reports have suggested that the late leader had opposed a dynastic transfer of power. According to analysts and opposition figures, Ali Khamenei had expressed reservations about his son taking over the role. Khosro Isfahani, research director of the National Union for Democracy, argued that the elder Khamenei doubted his son’s political experience and leadership credentials.

Despite this reported reluctance, the IRGC is believed to have pushed through Mojtaba’s appointment, consolidating its influence over Iran’s political system.

Concerns Over Growing Military Influence

Political observers say the episode highlights the expanding power of the IRGC in shaping Iran’s leadership and governance. Some reformist insiders have warned that the military’s growing influence could transform the Islamic Republic into what they describe as a de facto military state, where religious authority plays a largely symbolic role.

Such a shift, analysts caution, could weaken the government’s ability to respond to internal dissent and mounting international pressure.

Related Video

Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Ali Khamenei support his son's succession?

Reports suggest Ali Khamenei had reservations about a dynastic transfer of power, doubting his son's political experience. However, the IRGC is believed to have pushed through Mojtaba's appointment.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports
‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports
World
Canada Offers LNG, Oil To Meet India’s Energy Demand Amid Hormuz Supply Fears
Canada Offers LNG, Oil To Meet India’s Energy Demand Amid Hormuz Supply Fears
World
Indian Medical Students In Iran Allowed Exit Via Armenia Border, Embassy Sets Strict Conditions
Indian Medical Students In Iran Allowed Exit Via Armenia Border, Embassy Sets Strict Conditions
World
US Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Hormuz As War With Tehran Enters Day 11: WATCH
US Destroys 16 Iranian Minelayers Near Hormuz As War With Tehran Enters Day 11: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
India Political Alert: Gas Crisis Sparks Protests, Opposition Blasts Modi Over Middle East War Fallout
Middle East Conflict: Iran Launches 37th Missile Wave Targeting Israel and US Bases Amid Escalating War
Middle East War: 12 Days of Middle East Conflict: Iran Claims Acid Rain, US Orders Israel to Avoid Oil Attacks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget