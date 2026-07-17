'We Buy Oil From Various Countries': India Responds To Senators Backing US Tariff Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Senators propose 100% tariffs on Russian oil purchasers.

India targeted among five nations for record Russian oil imports.

India's MEA monitors bill, citing diversified global crude sourcing.

India on Friday said it is closely monitoring developments after 60 US Senators backed legislation proposing tariffs of up to 100% on India and four other countries for purchasing Russian oil.

Responding to the proposed legislation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India sources crude oil from multiple countries based on its energy requirements.

MEA Says India Tracking Developments

Addressing a press briefing, Jaiswal said the government is aware of the proposed legislation and also provided an update on Indian shipping in the Persian Gulf.

#WATCH | Delhi: On 60 US Senators backing 100% tariff bill targeting India and other Russian oil buyers, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We are closely following these developments, and we are aware of the proposed legislation. Especially on the number of Indian vessels… pic.twitter.com/gOujsLLuxP — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026

"We are closely following these developments, and we are aware of the proposed legislation. Especially on the number of Indian vessels which are there in the Persian Gulf, as of today, we have, there is regular traffic between India and the Persian Gulf region; we have seven Indian ships which are there in the Persian Gulf, Indian flagships which are there in the Persian Gulf. As far as buying oil, we buy oil from various countries in the world. It is based on our approach towards energy sourcing."

Trump-Backed Bill Gains Support

The proposed legislation, titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, has secured the backing of 60 US Senators and is also supported by US President Donald Trump. According to the bill's supporters, it could be passed before August.

The legislation would authorise the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas.

Senator John Thune, the Republican majority leader in the Senate, is among the key supporters of the bill.

India Among Five Countries Named

US Senators earlier this week said the proposed tariffs would target China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan for purchasing Russian oil.

The bill also provides for tariffs on the five countries deemed to be assisting Russia in evading sanctions. The final tariff rate would be determined by the US Trade Representative (USTR).

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Exemptions Included In The Bill

The legislation provides exemptions for European allies that continue importing Russian natural gas.

According to a summary released by the Senators backing the measure, "The bill exempts countries whose Russian natural gas imports account for less than 15 percent of Russia's total natural gas exports and that are taking significant steps to reduce those imports. The bill calls for USTR to reassess the top 5 purchasers every 180 days and can adjust tariff rates based on changes in purchasing behavior."

The proposal also exempts American purchases of low-enriched uranium used in US nuclear reactors.

India's Russian Oil Imports

India's imports of Russian crude reached a record high in June, rising 34% month-on-month.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Indian purchases of Russian crude were valued at 4.5 billion Euros during the month, accounting for roughly 36% of Russia's exports. India became the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China.

In June, Washington allowed a general licence permitting countries, including India, to purchase energy without attracting US sanctions to expire.

Softer Version Of Earlier Proposal

The latest legislation is a revised version of the 2025 Sanctioning Russia Act, introduced in the US Senate in April last year.

The earlier proposal sought tariffs of up to 500% on countries purchasing Russian energy, including India.

Under the revised bill, the maximum proposed tariff has been reduced to 100%, while its scope has been narrowed to the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas instead of applying to a broader group of countries.

President Can Waive Sanctions

The proposed legislation also contains a waiver provision allowing the US President to suspend sanctions and duties on a country, provided the President submits a justification to Congress and certifies that doing so is in the national interest.

ALSO READ: 60 US Senators Back Bill Proposing Up To 100% Tariff On India Over Russian Oil