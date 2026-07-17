Andy Burnham Confirmed As Labour Leader, Set To Replace Keir Starmer As UK PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andy Burnham confirmed Labour leader, United Kingdom PM-designate.

He replaces Keir Starmer, taking office at Downing Street next week.

Appointment widely expected, secured majority Labour MP nominations.

Andy Burnham has been confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister-designate, replacing outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester is set to take charge at 10 Downing Street next week, HT reported.

Labour Announces New Leader

The announcement was made by Labour Party National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood at a special party conference in London on Friday.

"There was only one nominated MP… hardly a nail-biter," Mahmood said.

To Form Government Next Week

Burnham will be invited by King Charles III to form a new government on Monday, after Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the British monarch.

His appointment had been widely expected after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.

Burnham's First Address As Leader

In his first speech after being confirmed as Labour leader, Burnham said:

"We're going to give them hope back. This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready."

Pledges Unity And Balanced Growth

After winning a special election for a seat in Parliament a month ago, Burnham pledged to build a politics "based on unity and hope" and to pursue an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.