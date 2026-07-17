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English NewsNewsWorldAndy Burnham Confirmed As Labour Leader, Set To Replace Keir Starmer As UK PM

Andy Burnham Confirmed As Labour Leader, Set To Replace Keir Starmer As UK PM

The announcement was made by Labour Party National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood at a special party conference in London on Friday.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andy Burnham confirmed Labour leader, United Kingdom PM-designate.
  • He replaces Keir Starmer, taking office at Downing Street next week.
  • Appointment widely expected, secured majority Labour MP nominations.

Andy Burnham has been confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister-designate, replacing outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester is set to take charge at 10 Downing Street next week, HT reported.

Labour Announces New Leader

The announcement was made by Labour Party National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood at a special party conference in London on Friday.

"There was only one nominated MP… hardly a nail-biter," Mahmood said.

To Form Government Next Week

Burnham will be invited by King Charles III to form a new government on Monday, after Starmer formally tenders his resignation to the British monarch.

His appointment had been widely expected after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.

Burnham's First Address As Leader

In his first speech after being confirmed as Labour leader, Burnham said:

"We're going to give them hope back. This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready."

Pledges Unity And Balanced Growth

After winning a special election for a seat in Parliament a month ago, Burnham pledged to build a politics "based on unity and hope" and to pursue an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.

Before You Go

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new leader of the Labour Party?

Andy Burnham has been confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party and the UK's Prime Minister-designate. He replaces outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

When will Andy Burnham officially become Prime Minister?

Andy Burnham is set to take charge at 10 Downing Street next week. He will be invited by King Charles III to form a new government on Monday.

How was Andy Burnham selected as Labour leader?

He was the only nominated MP for the position. His appointment was widely expected after securing nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers.

What promises has Andy Burnham made as the new leader?

Burnham pledged to build a politics 'based on unity and hope' and to pursue an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK Labour Party Labour Party Andy Burnham Andy Burnham New Labour Party Leader
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