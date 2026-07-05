'Why Is The Ba**ard Still Alive?': Khamenei Funeral Performer Calls For Trump's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump, in Washington, highlighted US military campaign success.

A speaker at the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly called for the death of US President Donald Trump on Sunday, drawing loud cheers from hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the remarks marked the first direct call for Trump's death by a speaker officiating the funeral, where anti-US and anti-Israel slogans have dominated proceedings.

Speaker's Remark Draws Cheers

Mohammad Rasouli, a poet addressing mourners over loudspeakers, led chants of "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!" before turning his attention to the US president, AP reported.

Referring to Trump, Rasouli asked, "Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?"

The comment was met with applause and cheers from the crowd. Mourners again erupted when Rasouli added that "the world is no longer a good place for" Trump, the report stated.

The funeral also featured banners and placards calling for the deaths of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ALSO READ: 'Can Take Them All Out': Trump Says US Could Strike Iranian Leaders At Khamenei Funeral, But Won't

Funeral Held Amid Regional Tensions

Sunday's ceremony drew a significantly larger crowd than previous funeral events, with mourners dressed in black carrying Iranian flags and portraits of Khamenei.

The funeral came as Iran continues indirect negotiations with the United States over a long-term settlement following the recent conflict that disrupted global energy supplies.

The state funeral had been delayed while the war was ongoing.

Trump Highlights Military Campaign

While mourners gathered in Tehran, Trump addressed celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States in Washington.

"We've had tremendous success," Trump said while referring to recent American military operations.

"You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran. We wiped it out, wiped out their military," he said.

US authorities have monitored threats against Trump and other current and former American officials for several years, particularly after he ordered the 2020 strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

Although Iranian officials have repeatedly denied plotting to assassinate Trump, hardline groups and propaganda linked to Tehran have frequently portrayed him as a target in the years since Soleimani's death.

ALSO READ: Trump Holds Separate Calls With Putin, Zelenskyy Ahead Of NATO Summit; Offers To Help End Ukraine War

Funeral Follows Khamenei's Death

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran for decades, was killed at the age of 86 in an airstrike on February 28 during the opening phase of the recent Iran conflict.

His funeral is widely seen as a significant moment for Iran's leadership, with his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, expected to play a central role in the country's future leadership.

The ceremony also comes as Iran seeks to strengthen its position in negotiations with Washington, including discussions linked to the Strait of Hormuz and a possible long-term end to the conflict.