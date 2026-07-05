'One Shot And We Can Take Them All Out': Trump On Iranian Leaders At Khamenei Funeral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump claimed US could eliminate Iran's leadership in one shot.

Trump claims Iran seeks deal, observing temporary pause in actions.

Trump expressed surprise at crowds mourning Khamenei's recent assassination.

Netanyahu requested White House meeting with Trump after NATO.

US President Donald Trump claimed the United States could eliminate Iran's top leadership in "one shot" but deliberately refrained from targeting them during the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying such a strike would have ended any possibility of negotiations with Tehran.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump told Axios, adding that he was following Khamenei's funeral.

According to Trump, both Washington and Tehran have agreed to avoid military action while diplomatic efforts remain underway.

'Iranians Are Begging To Make A Deal'

Trump claimed Iran is eager to resume negotiations over its nuclear programme and broader regional issues.

"The Iranians are begging to make a deal," he told Axios, adding that both sides had decided to pause negotiations for about a week until events surrounding Khamenei's funeral conclude.

He said the temporary pause also includes an understanding that neither side would carry out military strikes during that period.

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Trump Questions Public Mourning

Trump also said he was surprised by scenes from Khamenei's funeral, where large crowds were seen mourning the former Iranian leader.

"I thought people hated him," Trump said, before adding, "Maybe it's fake tears."

His remarks came after Khamenei was assassinated on the opening day of the recent conflict in what has been described as a joint US-Israeli military operation.

Netanyahu Meeting Likely Soon

The US President also revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House, which could take place after Trump's return from the upcoming NATO summit.

"We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump said.

According to Axios, the meeting would be the first between the two leaders since February and comes amid continued diplomatic engagement over Iran, regional security and the future of nuclear negotiations.

The White House and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office have indicated that both leaders have agreed to meet in the United States in the near future.