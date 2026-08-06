Michigan Senate Election 2026: Abdul El-Sayed Wins Contentious Michigan Democratic Primary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom El-Sayed's Israel stance drew Trump's ire, AIPAC opposition.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic, Rana Taha

US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed scored an important victory against incumbent House Representative Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic primary, a closely watched contest that pitted progressives against moderates of the US party.

El-Sayed, who represents the leftwing progressives, narrowly defeated the moderate leaning Stevens 48.5% to 47.5%.

He will go on to face Republican incumbent Senator Mike Rogers in a seat that Democratic party must win if they hope to take control of the US Senate this November in the midterm elections.

If he defeats Rogers in November, El-Sayed would be the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

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Trump Insults El-Sayed After Primary Race

The race between El-Sayed, who was endorsed by the likes of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Stevens, who had the backing of the Democratic party establishment was seen as a proxy war for the future ideological direction of the party.

Stevens was also backed with a big fundraising effort of the pro-Israel lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Democrats "have to come together to make sure that we never let Mike Rogers see the inside of the US Senate," El-Sayed said after winning the primary.

Stevens conceded to El-Sayed, saying she would "offer him my full support as we work to defeat Mike Rogers."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reacted to the news by calling El-Sayed "a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel."

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Israel At The Center Of campaign

The 41-year-old doctor focused his campaign on domestic issues like affordable healthcare, the economy and working class people's needs, but he also was vocal on his advocacy to end unconditional military aid to Israel.

The Michigan primary became a battleground between progressives and moderates over US support for Israel, something that has been seen in other Democratic primaries nationwide this year.

Stevens outspent El-Sayed, receiving over $60 million (€51 million) from outside Michigan groups, with more than $30 million coming from AIPAC and its affiliates.

After his primary win, AIPAC signaled said it would oppose El-Sayed and “his radical anti-Israel agenda" in November by supporting Rogers.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)