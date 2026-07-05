Trump Offers To Help End Ukraine War In Phone Call With Putin; Also Speaks To Zelenskyy

Trump offered to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as
Trump Holds Separate Calls With Putin, Zelenskyy Ahead Of NATO Summit; Offers To Help End Ukraine War
Donald Trump held separate phone conversations with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy as diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue.
- Trump offered to mediate Ukraine war resolution to Putin.
- Putin claimed Kostiantynivka capture, but Ukraine denied this.
- Trump, Zelenskyy discussed war, plan further talks.
- US envoys continue mediation, potentially visiting Moscow soon.
US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly 90 minutes on Saturday, offering to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
The conversation took place on US Independence Day and came ahead of next week's NATO summit in Turkey, Reuters reported.
"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said, describing the call as "business-like and quite constructive."
According to the Kremlin, Russia reiterated that it was seeking "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach."
Kremlin, Kyiv Differ On Battlefield Situation
During the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on what Russia described as the latest developments on the battlefield.
According to the report, Ushakov said the Russian president told Trump that Russian forces were "confidently advancing" and had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's General Staff rejected that claim, maintaining that Ukrainian forces continue to control the city.
Russia has maintained that any peace agreement must include its full control over the Donbas region, a demand Kyiv continues to reject.
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Trump Also Speaks To Zelenskyy
Following his conversation with Putin, Trump also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the report said.
In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy described the discussion as "very good" and said the two leaders discussed developments along the 1,200-kilometre frontline.
"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," Zelenskyy said.
He added that both leaders agreed to continue discussions during the upcoming NATO summit.
US Envoys To Continue Mediation
According to Ushakov, Trump said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a settlement and were prepared to visit Moscow again as part of the diplomatic process.
The Kremlin also said Putin expressed hope that ongoing US diplomatic efforts in the Iran conflict would pave the way for "mutually acceptable long-term solutions" on broader international issues.
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Ushakov added that Putin reminded Trump that he remains welcome to visit Moscow under a standing invitation.
The latest round of calls comes as Washington seeks to revive diplomatic efforts to end the more than three-year-old Ukraine conflict while balancing its involvement in other international crises.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the primary purpose of the recent call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin?
What conflicting reports emerged regarding the battlefield situation during the Trump-Putin call?
Putin told Trump that Russian forces had captured Kostiantynivka. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Ukraine's General Staff rejected this claim, stating Ukrainian forces still control the city.
What did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say after his call with President Trump?
Zelenskyy described the discussion as
Who are the US envoys continuing mediation efforts for the Ukraine conflict?
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue efforts to broker a settlement. They are prepared to visit Moscow again as part of the diplomatic process.