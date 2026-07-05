Trump Offers To Help End Ukraine War In Phone Call With Putin; Also Speaks To Zelenskyy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump offered to mediate Ukraine war resolution to Putin.

Putin claimed Kostiantynivka capture, but Ukraine denied this.

Trump, Zelenskyy discussed war, plan further talks.

US envoys continue mediation, potentially visiting Moscow soon.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly 90 minutes on Saturday, offering to help find a solution to the war in Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The conversation took place on US Independence Day and came ahead of next week's NATO summit in Turkey, Reuters reported.

"The American president once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis," Ushakov said, describing the call as "business-like and quite constructive."

According to the Kremlin, Russia reiterated that it was seeking "a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, with due account of Russia's fundamental approach."

Kremlin, Kyiv Differ On Battlefield Situation

During the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on what Russia described as the latest developments on the battlefield.

According to the report, Ushakov said the Russian president told Trump that Russian forces were "confidently advancing" and had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's General Staff rejected that claim, maintaining that Ukrainian forces continue to control the city.

Russia has maintained that any peace agreement must include its full control over the Donbas region, a demand Kyiv continues to reject.

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Trump Also Speaks To Zelenskyy

Following his conversation with Putin, Trump also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the report said.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy described the discussion as "very good" and said the two leaders discussed developments along the 1,200-kilometre frontline.

"There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have a crucial meaning," Zelenskyy said.

He added that both leaders agreed to continue discussions during the upcoming NATO summit.

US Envoys To Continue Mediation

According to Ushakov, Trump said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue efforts to broker a settlement and were prepared to visit Moscow again as part of the diplomatic process.

The Kremlin also said Putin expressed hope that ongoing US diplomatic efforts in the Iran conflict would pave the way for "mutually acceptable long-term solutions" on broader international issues.

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Ushakov added that Putin reminded Trump that he remains welcome to visit Moscow under a standing invitation.

The latest round of calls comes as Washington seeks to revive diplomatic efforts to end the more than three-year-old Ukraine conflict while balancing its involvement in other international crises.