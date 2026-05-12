Leadership Change In UK? PM Keir Starmer Under Pressure As Labour MPs Urge Him To Step Down

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior ministers urge Starmer to plan an orderly leadership transition.

Over 70 Labour MPs publicly call for Starmer's resignation.

Starmer rejects calls, vows to avoid leadership contest chaos.

Deep party divisions surface over Starmer's ability to lead.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after senior cabinet ministers reportedly urged him to begin planning an orderly departure amid growing unrest inside the Labour Party.

The pressure intensified on Monday as more than 70 Labour MPs publicly called on Starmer to step down, raising fresh doubts over his ability to lead the party into the next general election. The rebellion follows crushing election setbacks that have shaken confidence in his leadership and triggered intense discussions at the top of government.

Despite the mounting criticism, Starmer insisted he would not resign. In a defiant speech earlier in the day, the prime minister said abandoning office and plunging the country into another leadership contest would repeat the mistakes made by the Conservatives and damage Britain further.

Senior Cabinet Ministers Push for ‘Orderly Transition’

According to a report by The Guardian, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged Starmer to oversee a structured transition of power following Labour’s electoral setbacks.

At least two other senior ministers, believed to be Defence Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, also discussed with Starmer the need for what was described as a “responsible, dignified, orderly” approach to whatever comes next.

The conversations highlighted growing concern within Labour’s senior ranks that the party could face deeper instability if the leadership crisis drags on. However, not all ministers were aligned against Starmer. Others, including Attorney General Richard Hermer and Environment Secretary Steve Reed, reportedly encouraged him to remain in office and continue fighting.

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Labour Divisions Spill Into Public View

One cabinet minister told the publication that Starmer had listened carefully to concerns raised by colleagues, though divisions remained over the best path forward for both the government and the party.

“In the end Keir has listened to cabinet ministers – there are differences about where this will go and what is in the best interests of party and country. He’ll have to make a decision about what he’s going to do before cabinet tomorrow,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The unrest was not limited to cabinet members. Allies of Health Secretary Wes Streeting were among those publicly demanding that Starmer announce a “swift” timetable for his departure. The move appeared coordinated, according to the report, though one close associate insisted Streeting had “no plans to pull the house down”.

More Than 70 MPs Back Calls for Starmer to Quit

The scale of the rebellion has exposed deep fractures within Labour. More than 70 MPs from across different wings of the party said Starmer had failed to persuade them he remained capable of leading Labour into the next election.

The group reportedly represents around a quarter of Labour’s backbench MPs, underlining the seriousness of the challenge now confronting the prime minister.

For many within the party, the question is no longer whether Starmer faces internal opposition, but whether he can survive it. The growing public criticism from both senior and junior figures has fuelled speculation about how long his leadership can endure.

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Starmer Refuses to Step Aside

Starmer, however, made clear he intends to resist any attempt to force him out. Speaking earlier on Monday, he said he would continue leading the country rather than trigger what he described as political chaos.

“I take responsibility for not walking away, not plunging our country into chaos, as the Tories did time and again, chaos that did lasting damage to this country. A Labour government would never be forgiven for inflicting that on our country again,” he said.

The prime minister also acknowledged growing frustration within the country and inside his own party, but insisted he was determined to prove critics wrong.

“I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain, frustrated by politics, and some people are frustrated with me. I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will,” Starmer added.