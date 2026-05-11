Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump states Iran ceasefire is struggling, criticizes their response.

Iran rejects US demands, calls their proposal reasonable.

Rising diesel prices impact US economy and product costs.

US President Donald Trump has claimed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is “on massive life support”, while sharply criticising Tehran’s response to a US-backed peace proposal delivered through Pakistan. Speaking to reporters, Trump described Iran’s reply as “stupid” and accused the country’s leadership of repeatedly changing its position during negotiations. Despite the criticism, he insisted that a diplomatic breakthrough remained possible.

“I think it’s very possible. I’ve had a deal with them four or five times, they change their mind,” Trump said, branding Iran’s leaders “very dishonourable”.

Trump also dismissed Tehran’s response to the US peace proposal, calling it a “piece of garbage”.

Iran, however, rejected the accusation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Washington continued to make “unreasonable demands”, while insisting Tehran’s response to the proposal “was not excessive”.

Fragile diplomacy

The latest exchange highlights the growing uncertainty surrounding efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict. Trump had earlier suggested the ceasefire was barely holding, fuelling concerns that fresh military escalation could follow if talks collapse.

Meanwhile, violence across the region has continued. Israel launched fresh strikes in Lebanon, including an attack on a health centre near the southern city of Tyre that reportedly killed at least one person.

Also Read: Trump Rejects Iran’s Response To US Peace Proposal, Calls It 'Totally Unacceptable'

Economic Strain Grows

Attention is also shifting towards the economic fallout from the conflict. Trump initially downplayed concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that the US, as a major oil exporter, would not face serious consequences.

However, rising fuel costs are beginning to hit the American economy. Diesel prices, crucial for transporting goods across the country, have surged in recent weeks, pushing up the cost of supermarket essentials and everyday products.

While Trump continues to argue that stability will return once the conflict ends, he has offered no clear timeline. Earlier predictions that the crisis would be resolved within days or weeks have now faded, with negotiations still stalled over demands Washington and Tehran remain unwilling to accept.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has also worsened, with the death toll from Israel’s military offensive rising to 72,740, according to Palestinian officials.

Also Read: Iran Introduces Strait Of Hormuz Transit Tolls, Which Nations Will Have To Pay And How Much?