Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict, Energy Security As Trump Announces Strike Pause

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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday held an in-depth telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, wherein they held discussions focusing on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its broader implications for global energy security and the international economy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the conversation centred on the escalating situation in West Asia and its ripple effects across global markets.

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," the post read.

Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 23, 2026

The discussion between Jaishankar and Rubio comes at a time when tensions in the region have raised concerns over oil supply stability and economic volatility worldwide.

Trump Announces Temporary Pause On Iran Strikes

The discussions followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who said he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" it added.

The announcement comes as the conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has entered its fourth week.

Iran Rejects Negotiation Claims

However, Iran has categorically denied Trump’s assertion of ongoing talks.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the claims, stating that no negotiations had taken place between Tehran and Washington.

In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf alleged that the remarks were intended to influence financial and oil markets, which have been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict.

"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," the speaker stated in his post.

"Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved," he added