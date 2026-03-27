Jaishankar highlights urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations in G7 meet

Paris, Mar 26 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France.

Jaishankar spoke at the meeting in France with partners on the reform of global governance.

"Spoke at the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Specifically raised Global South’s concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," the post read.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member in the United Nations.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday to participate in the meeting, where he will discuss the West Asia crisis with a focus on coordinating efforts to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping.

The two-day meeting, being held at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay on March 26–27, comes at the invitation of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barrot.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Group of 7 (G7) brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union is also a member of the bloc.

The G7 serves as the forum of choice for its members to discuss and coordinate action in response to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges on the global stage.

Besides India, France has invited Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil.

According to a French official, there will be a session dedicated to the crisis in West Asia.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement. PTI AMS

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