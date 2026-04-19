'Will Respond With Full Force': Iran Warns US Over 'Slightest Mistake' Amid Hormuz Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran signals readiness for diplomacy from position of strength.

Tehran warns of firm retaliation against any escalation.

Iran acknowledges US resources but stresses strategic planning.

Criticism levied against US decisions influenced by Israel.

Iran has issued a strong warning to the United States while simultaneously signalling that diplomacy remains possible. In a televised address on Sunday, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran was prepared for negotiations, but only from what he described as a position of strength.

His remarks come at a delicate moment, with ceasefire efforts still uncertain and regional tensions continuing to draw global attention. While offering the prospect of talks, Ghalibaf also made clear that Iran would react firmly to any escalation.

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Itan Signals Talk While Drawing A Line

During the address, Ghalibaf said Iran remained fully prepared for any development and would not hesitate to retaliate if provoked.

“We are fully prepared, if they make the slightest mistake, we will respond with full force,” Ghalibaf said.

The statement underlined Tehran’s dual-track approach: openness to diplomacy paired with a clear military warning.

He also claimed that Iran’s capabilities had significantly improved compared with previous conflicts.

“We are definitely a head and shoulders above the past in offensive capabilities and design in the third imposed war, and we saw this on the battlefield," he said.

Iran Acknowledges US Strength But Defends Its Strategy

Ghalibaf openly recognised the United States’ superiority in wealth, resources and military experience. However, he argued that Iran had relied on planning and preparation to challenge stronger opponents.

“We are not militarily stronger than America. It is clear that they have more money, equipment, and resources, and because they have carried out so many aggressions around the world, they also have more experience than us," he said.

He described the broader confrontation as an asymmetric conflict in which strategy mattered more than raw power.

“We fought in an asymmetric war in such a way that, with our own design and preparedness, we pushed the enemy back. The enemy had money and resources, but did not act correctly in design," he said.

Claims Of Strategic Misjudgement

The parliament speaker also accused Iran’s opponents of misunderstanding both the country’s people and its capabilities.

“They make mistakes in strategic decisions. They are wrong about our people, just as they are wrong in their military design," he said.

The comments suggest Tehran believes miscalculations by rivals have strengthened Iran’s hand rather than weakened it.

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Sharp Criticism Of US And Israel

Ghalibaf also criticised Washington’s relationship with Israel, alleging that US decisions in the region were shaped by Israeli influence.

Referring to Israel as “America’s servant and agent in the region," he said the US had prioritised Israeli interests over its own stated agenda.

“The US government claims that ‘America First’ is important to it, but in practice, it has shown that Israel is first for it, because it makes decisions based on false information from Israel," he said.

Turning to economic pressure, Ghalibaf claimed Iran’s adversaries had attempted to destabilise the country but failed to achieve their objectives.

“The enemy sought regime change and to ‘Venezuelanise’ Iran in order to auction off our oil, but it failed," he said.