Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDays after ordering burgers at Oval Office, Trump dubs move as 'tacky'

Days after ordering burgers at Oval Office, Trump dubs move as 'tacky'

Washington, Apr 19 (PTI): US President Donald Trump celebrated the first anniversary of "no tax on tips" policy with a doorstep delivery of burgers at the Oval Office -- a staged campaign he dismissed days later as "tacky" and "embarrassing.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 05:42 AM (IST)

Washington, Apr 19 (PTI): US President Donald Trump celebrated the first anniversary of "no tax on tips" policy with a doorstep delivery of burgers at the Oval Office -- a staged campaign he dismissed days later as "tacky" and "embarrassing".

The White House ordered McDonald's cheeseburgers that were brought to the Oval Office by DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, a Republican supporter from Arkansas, and received personally by Trump.

"We do these things in politics; they're a little embarrassing. They're a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them and you win by landslides," Trump said at a rally to celebrate the "no tax on tips" policy in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Simmons had delivered two bags full of burgers and fries at the Oval Office on Monday with the White House highlighting that she had saved USD 11,000 in takes due to the "no tax on tips" policy.

"Sharon delivered to the Oval Office -- to be honest, it was a little tacky," Trump said.

"They come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's … the garbage truck," he said, referring to the presidential campaign moments from 2024 when he served fries at a burger-chain outlet and climbed into a campaign-branded garbage truck while wearing a safety vest.

DoorDash faced backlash on social media with users pointing out that Simmons testified before Congress in July to promote "no tax on tips". At the time, she identified herself as a resident of Nevada. She has since moved to Arkansas and ostensibly became a DC-area DoorDash driver this week, if only for a day.

"No one is claiming it was a real delivery," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said on X.

"It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her," Crowley said. PTI SKU RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees

Published at : 19 Apr 2026 05:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 19 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Days after ordering burgers at Oval Office, Trump dubs move as 'tacky'
Days after ordering burgers at Oval Office, Trump dubs move as 'tacky'
World
‘Non-Starter’: Iran Refuses Uranium Transfer, Snubs Face-to-Face Talks With US
‘Non-Starter’: Iran Refuses Uranium Transfer, Snubs Face-to-Face Talks With US
World
Kyiv Shooting Horror: 5 Dead, Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff
Kyiv Shooting Horror: 5 Dead, Gunman Killed After Hostage Standoff
World
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: MEA Calls Iran Envoy Over Tanker Attack
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: MEA Calls Iran Envoy Over Tanker Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Breaking News: Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill Blockage a “Serious Mistake”
Political Flash: Priyanka Gandhi to Counter NDA “Anti-Women” Narrative in Press Briefing
Political Update: Priyanka Gandhi Rejects “Anti-Women” Tag, Backs Immediate Implementation
Breaking News: CCSC Meeting Led by PM Modi on West Asia Crisis Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget