‘Red Flag’ Or Key Mediator? US Report Cautions Trump Over Asim Munir's Ties With Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Army Chief Munir flagged as US intelligence concern.

Munir's Iran ties and back-channel role under scrutiny.

US wary of Pakistan's 'perfidious ally' history.

Trump relies on Munir for diplomatic initiatives.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has been flagged as a potential “red flag” for the administration of US President Donald Trump, according to a report by Fox News, citing intelligence chatter and security assessments.

The report highlights concerns over Munir’s longstanding connections with Iran’s senior military leadership, raising questions about his reliability as a strategic interlocutor at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Concerns Over Iran Links and Back-Channel Role

According to the report, Munir maintained personal ties with prominent Iranian figures, including slain Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Hossein Salami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Retired Pakistani General Ahmed Saeed told Fox News Digital that these relationships are now under scrutiny, particularly as Munir plays a central role in facilitating informal communication channels between Washington and Tehran.

While Trump has publicly praised Munir, reportedly calling him his “favourite field marshal,” US intelligence officials caution that his dual engagement with both sides could complicate American strategic interests.

‘Perfidious Ally’ Concerns Resurface

The report also revisits longstanding US concerns about Pakistan’s strategic posture. Analysts pointed to Islamabad’s past role in Afghanistan, where it was accused of supporting the Taliban while receiving US assistance.

Bill Roggio of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told Fox News Digital, "Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious 'ally' in Afghanistan... Munir's ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump admin."

FDD analysts further suggested that Munir could be leveraging his rapport with Trump to position Pakistan as an indispensable, yet potentially unreliable, intermediary, or even to shield Iranian interests.

Military Dominance And Domestic Concerns

Pakistani analyst Raza Rumi argued that Munir’s rise reflects a broader shift in Pakistan’s power structure, with the military increasingly overshadowing civilian leadership.

Critics have pointed to an intensified crackdown on political opposition since Munir assumed office in late 2022, including the sidelining of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fox News also referenced Munir’s remarks at the Margalla Dialogue in November 2024, where he stated that "absence of proper regulations for freedom of expression is leading to the deterioration of moral values in societies worldwide."

The outlet interpreted the comment as indicative of his inclination toward centralised authority. Rumi described Munir’s worldview as “transactional, state-centric rather than ideological,” with foreign policy increasingly directed by Pakistan’s military headquarters.

Trump Relies On Munir Despite Internal Divisions

Despite internal concerns, Trump appears to maintain confidence in Munir. Their working relationship strengthened during the 2025 India-Pakistan crisis, where Munir was credited with helping reduce tensions.

Currently, Munir is said to be facilitating back-channel communications involving Trump allies such as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with Iranian counterparts.

Trump has publicly acknowledged Munir’s role, saying he has done a “great job” in advancing peace efforts. However, divisions within the administration persist, highlighted by Vice President JD Vance reportedly walking out of recent talks in Pakistan over Iran’s reluctance to commit to nuclear terms.

The evolving situation underscores a broader dilemma within the Trump administration, balancing the President’s preference for personalised, “strongman”-style diplomacy with the intelligence community’s caution regarding Munir’s regional alignments.

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, Munir’s role as both facilitator and potential risk remains a contentious issue shaping US policy calculations.