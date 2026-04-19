'Bold, Loyal, Smart': Trump Rains Praise On 'Great Ally' Israel Amid Lebanon Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump praised Israel as a

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, warning global shipping.

Hezbollah outlined terms for continuing ceasefire with Israel.

Strait closure heightens global energy security and stability concerns.

US President Donald Trump has strongly backed Israel, calling it a “great ally” of the United States during a period of escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump described Israel as “courageous, bold, loyal, and smart,” underlining what he portrayed as the country’s steadfastness in times of conflict.

He further asserted that Israel, “unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress,” possesses a strong combat capability and “knows how to WIN.”

Message Targets Allies Amid Iran Tensions

While Trump did not name specific countries, his remarks appeared to draw a contrast between Israel and other US partners. The statement comes amid rising friction involving the US, Israel, and Iran, particularly over ceasefire dynamics and maritime security.

The regional situation has grown more volatile following Iran’s latest move through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which announced the closure of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Shuts Hormuz, Warns Global Shipping

According to Iranian state media outlet Press TV, the IRGC Navy said the Strait would remain closed until the United States lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Tehran claims violates ceasefire conditions.

"Due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed," the Corps stated.

The IRGC also issued a stark warning to all vessels, cautioning against movement from anchorages in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman toward the Strait. It warned that any such attempt would be treated as “cooperation with the enemy” and could result in the vessel being targeted.

Reinforcing its position, the IRGC declared itself the “only official authority” over the waterway and dismissed Trump’s statements as invalid.

Hezbollah Sets Terms For Ceasefire With Israel

Separately, Naim Qassem of Hezbollah outlined conditions for sustaining the ongoing “10-day ceasefire” with Israel in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Qassem stated that maintaining the ceasefire depends on a complete halt to Israeli “aggression” across air, land, and sea. He also called for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the release of prisoners, and the return of displaced civilians.

He added that a long-term resolution would require a “large-scale reconstruction” effort, to be supported by Arab nations.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil transit routes, has heightened global concerns over energy security and maritime stability.

As diplomatic tensions deepen and ceasefire arrangements remain fragile, Trump’s strong endorsement of Israel signals Washington’s positioning in an increasingly volatile regional landscape.