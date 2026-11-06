India-born Saba Haider wins Illinois State Representative election

New York, Nov 5 (PTI): India-born Democrat Saba Haider has won election to the Illinois House of Representatives, becoming the first South Asian woman to be elected to the state's General Assembly.

Haider won the November 3 US mid-term elections from the 84th District with 70.9 per cent of the votes, securing 20,756 ballots against her Republican rival Brian Scopa, who received 8,520 votes, or 29.1 per cent.

The 84th District covers parts of Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, including Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Montgomery and Boulder Hill.

“We did it! We worked hard for the last 15 months talking to voters in every corner of District 84 to learn what they care about, what they want to see change, and how we can work together to build stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities,” Haider said in a social media post.

She thanked voters, family members, friends, campaign team members and volunteers, describing the campaign as a "grassroots, people-powered movement".

"Ultimately this election was about the people who call this community home. It was about building the future we all deserve," she said.

Haider said her victory was for everyone who believes in an Illinois that is "a fair, just, and welcoming place for all".

"Onwards and upwards!" she said.

Before entering the Illinois legislature, Haider served as a DuPage County Board member and community advocate.

Born in India, her family hails from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. She immigrated to the United States about 20 years ago.

“Since then, I’ve dedicated my life towards giving back to the community that helped me and my family make Illinois our home," Haider had said during her campaign.

She said she wanted to continue serving the community by taking its concerns to Springfield, the state capital, and working with elected representatives to address the challenges faced by working families.

"I know firsthand the struggles our working families are going through, and I want to work with our elected officials to find solutions to the problems we all face,” Haider said during her poll campaign.

An alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Haider earned an MSc in Wildlife Science from the institution.

The AMU Network congratulated her on her victory, describing it as a "proud moment for the university community". PTI YAS SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)