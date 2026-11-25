Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Army detonated entire unstable lead azide stockpile.

Iowa plant blast destroyed nation's supply, posing explosion risk.

Residents evacuated cautiously, despite public and environmental concerns.

The United States Army detonated nearly 5 tons of aging lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant on Wednesday, saying the explosive chemical has become too unstable to store.

The controlled blast occurred a little after 9 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, and will destroy the country's entire stockpile of the chemical. Plumes of smoke were seen on camera in video footage after the controlled blast in Middletown.

The US Army has said residents of a small town and other nearby areas should leave "out of an abundance of caution."

"We don't believe that the public should be in a panic," said acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. "Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition plant to prevent it from traveling."

"Early reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations," US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

What do we know?

The material was moved to Iowa for storage from bases around the country in 2009.

But a March inspection found that it had partly crystallized, which makes it sensitive to friction and cold and could set off a spontaneous explosion.

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Major General Eric Shirley, who leads the operation.

Rob Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told reporters: "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when, and that would not be a great place for us to be in."

Is it safe to detonate the chemical?

To limit toxic lead dust, the Army has built barriers around the bunkers holding the material and will use foam and water to trap particles.

Reuters reported that Army projections show dust could settle up to 40 miles (64 km) southwest, reaching northern Missouri.

Officials expect the wind to carry the plume away from Burlington, a city of nearly 25,000 people.

While residents within 5 miles (8 kilometers) were encouraged to evacuate, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has also advised people 5 to 20 miles away to stay indoors with windows closed.

How have people reacted?

The date of the detonation changed three times after public backlash over its impact on the environment and public health. A federal appeals court cleared the plan on Monday after environmental groups sued.

Farmer Jill Holler, who organized a protest, told Reuters: "I'm not opposed if this is the only safe option."

"What I'm saying is that it's been so mishandled that people are confused and don't trust anything they're saying," she added.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)