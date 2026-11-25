Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Libyan soldiers died from Ukrainian warship attack injuries.

Libyan officials condemned attack, vowed response, denied authorization.

Ukraine justified strike, respecting Libya's sovereignty, targeting Russia.

Russian warship was refueling in Benghazi when attacked.

Two Libyan soldiers have died from their injuries sustained during a Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship docked in the port of Benghazi.

Libya is currently divided between a UN-recognized government in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east of the country that controls Benghazi.

The head of the eastern administration, Oussama Hamad, said the two men had died "as a result of their injuries during the treacherous Ukrainian aggression against the port of Benghazi."

The Libyan National Army General Command said a response would come "at the appropriate time and place."

Earlier, on Monday, Libya's Foreign ministry denounced the attacks and said it didn't authorize "any foreign military operations within [Libya's] territory or territorial waters.

Ukraine denies dragging Libya into war

The naval drone attack that occurred on Sunday was claimed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. On Tuesday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha defended the attack.

"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war or 'transferring' the war anywhere," Sybiha said on Telegram.

"Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya. We emphasize that Ukraine's actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression and are not intended ‌to harm Libya or its people."

He said Russia was the one endangering third countries by using their civilian infrastrure for military purposes.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian corvette warship had stopped for several days in Benghazi's port to refuel and resupply.

Another Ukrainian naval drone attack on Sunday sank a Russian-owned container ship that was allegedly transporting military equipment.

Ukraine has in recent months sought to attack Russian targets further and further away, including a series of strikes in Siberia.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.