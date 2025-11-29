'Pakistan Will Explode Into Chaos’: Imran Khan's Sister Warns As Death Rumours Spark Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan’s political temperature has spiked again after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister issued a series of explosive statements questioning his safety, health, and the secrecy surrounding his confinement in Adiala Jail. Two separate interviews from Imran Khan’s family members have fuelled widespread concern, with allegations of illegal solitary confinement, restricted access, and the circulation of rumours about Khan’s condition. While jail authorities continue to insist the PTI founder is “in good health”, the lack of direct communication has sparked anxiety among supporters and intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s security establishment.

Family Raises Alarm Over Khan’s Isolation And Rumour Campaign

Noreen Niazi, one of Imran Khan’s sisters, expressed deep concern about the former Prime Minister being kept in prolonged solitary confinement. She said inmates “are not meant to be kept in solitary confinement for more than four days”, yet Khan has allegedly spent nearly a month in isolation. Calling the conditions “mental and physical abuse”, she accused authorities of denying the family their scheduled meetings and deliberately blocking any flow of information.

She also claimed that rumours about Khan’s health were being circulated intentionally to unsettle the public. Emphasising that her brother is “a hundred percent healthy person”, she insisted that supporters would not tolerate any attempt to harm him. As she put it, “I think they should not even dare to physically harm Imran Khan, because that is a red line… the country will be in chaos, because the public is behind him.”

Stronger Warning Directed At Asim Munir

In a separate interview, Noreen intensified her criticism of Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly newly-appointed Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir. She described the current state of the country as “the darkest era in Pakistan’s history” and likened the environment to “worse than Hitler’s regime”.

She also warned that harming Imran Khan would have long-term consequences, saying Munir’s “descendants will never be safe” if anything happened to the PTI founder — a remark reflecting deep frustration within the family. According to her, the family has not been allowed any contact with Khan for more than three weeks, fueling widespread fear and speculation about his condition.

She added that one message from Khan would be enough for his supporters to mobilise, “One word from Imran, his workers will break jail gates and rescue him.”

Concerns Rise Over Lack Of Transparency And Denied Access

Both Noreen and Aleema Khan, another of Imran’s sisters, have repeatedly alleged that jail authorities are refusing to follow court orders permitting family visits. A contempt of court petition has already been filed against the Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to honour the Islamabad High Court’s directive.

Even political leaders have begun seeking clarity. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, accompanied by PTI lawmakers, recently visited the jail attempting to check on Khan’s health, but could not secure any direct meeting with him.

Despite the mounting alarm, officials continue to insist that Imran Khan has not been shifted anywhere and remains in “good health”.

Rising Public Frustration And Fear Of Unrest

As rumours, restrictions and secrecy intensify, fear and anger appear to be growing among PTI supporters. Noreen warned of a possible eruption of public fury, saying that people have been “oppressed so much” that a spark could lead to mass reaction.

She also said she worries not just for her brother, but for thousands of PTI workers and innocent civilians who she claims are imprisoned or facing harsh treatment.

Meanwhile, Khan’s younger son Kasim has publicly stated that the family has “no proof of life," a statement that has further fuelled anxiety and pressure on authorities to provide transparent updates.