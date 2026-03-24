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HomeNewsWorldStrikes Continue Across Iran Despite Trump Announcing Pause On Attacks

Strikes Continue Across Iran Despite Trump Announcing Pause On Attacks

The strikes came as diplomatic signals remained uncertain. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held calls with officials in Egypt and Oman in the past 24 hours, according to reports.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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United States-Israeli attacks struck several Iranian cities overnight on Tuesday, with no sign of de-escalation despite claims from US President Donald Trump that Washington was holding talks with Tehran to end the conflict. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other key locations, while Iranian officials also reported damage to gas facilities and pipelines. The continued strikes come amid rising regional tensions, uncertainty over possible negotiations, and growing concern about the impact of the conflict on global energy supplies and security across the Gulf region.

Strikes Hit Cities

Large explosions were reported in the Iranian capital Tehran, while attacks also targeted Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj, according to Iranian media reports. The Fars news agency said Israeli-US strikes hit two gas facilities and a pipeline in central Iran hours after planned attacks on power infrastructure were reportedly delayed.

“As part of the ongoing attacks carried out by the Zionist and American enemy, the gas administration building and the gas pressure regulation station on Kaveh Street in Isfahan were targeted,” Fars reported, adding that the facilities were partially damaged.

The agency also said a projectile struck near the Khorramshahr gas pipeline processing station in south-western Iran, quoting the governor of the border city.

Local reports also said a university professor, Saeed Shamaghdari of the Iran University of Science and Technology, was killed along with his two children after his residence north of Tehran was hit. Israel has previously accused Iranian academics of links to weapons development.

Talks Unclear As Conflict Widens

The strikes came as diplomatic signals remained uncertain. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held calls with officials in Egypt and Oman in the past 24 hours, according to reports. However, senior Iranian figures denied that direct talks with the United States had taken place, despite Trump saying discussions were “very good and productive”.

Iranian lawmaker Esmaeil Kowsari said officials must act cautiously before entering negotiations, warning that previous claims of talks had proved misleading, reports said.

The conflict has spread across the wider Middle East, pushing oil prices higher and raising fears of a global energy crisis. Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems intercepted 19 drones targeting the Eastern Province, while Kuwait reported multiple missile and drone alerts overnight, with sirens sounding repeatedly until early morning, according to regional reports.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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