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HomeNewsWorldAfter Larijani’s Death, Iran Appoints Ex-Guard Commander Mohammad Zolghadr Security Chief

After Larijani’s Death, Iran Appoints Ex-Guard Commander Mohammad Zolghadr Security Chief

Zolghadr, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, was serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council before the appointment.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday, following the killing of Ali Larijani in a strike last week.

Zolghadr, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, was serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council before the appointment.

Larijani’s Death A Major Blow

The killing of Ali Larijani, described as the late Khamenei's main adviser, is seen as a significant setback for the ruling establishment. He was known for his extensive experience, his ability to navigate Iran’s internal power centres, and his skills in negotiating with the outside world.

Trump Signals Talks, Iran Pushes Back

Hopes of a possible de-escalation emerged after US President Donald Trump said his administration was holding productive talks with Tehran. However, Iran denied that any such talks were taking place, and fighting continued without signs of easing.

Trump also extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the US would delay strikes on Iranian power plants for five more days to allow envoys to engage with a “respected” Iranian leader.

Iranian officials said Trump had backed down “following Iran's firm warning”.

Conflict Continues, Death Toll Rises

Iran’s top military command said its armed forces would fight “until complete victory".

The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military personnel, along with civilians across land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

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Peace Watch: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Agrees to US Talks Amid War

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council?

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. He was previously the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council.

What is the significance of Ali Larijani's death?

Ali Larijani, described as the late Khamenei's main adviser, was a significant figure. His killing is seen as a major setback for the ruling establishment due to his experience and negotiation skills.

Are there any ongoing talks between the US and Iran?

US President Donald Trump indicated productive talks were happening, but Iran denied this. Fighting continued without signs of easing.

What is the current status of the conflict and its impact?

Iran's armed forces stated they would fight until complete victory. The death toll has risen to over 1,500 in Iran, and millions have been displaced in Lebanon and Iran.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Larijani Death Iran Appoints Ex-Guard Commander Mohammad Zolghadr Iran Security Chief
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