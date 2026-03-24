After Larijani’s Death, Iran Appoints Ex-Guard Commander Mohammad Zolghadr Security Chief

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Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday, following the killing of Ali Larijani in a strike last week.

Zolghadr, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, was serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council before the appointment.

Larijani’s Death A Major Blow

The killing of Ali Larijani, described as the late Khamenei's main adviser, is seen as a significant setback for the ruling establishment. He was known for his extensive experience, his ability to navigate Iran’s internal power centres, and his skills in negotiating with the outside world.

Trump Signals Talks, Iran Pushes Back

Hopes of a possible de-escalation emerged after US President Donald Trump said his administration was holding productive talks with Tehran. However, Iran denied that any such talks were taking place, and fighting continued without signs of easing.

Trump also extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the US would delay strikes on Iranian power plants for five more days to allow envoys to engage with a “respected” Iranian leader.

Iranian officials said Trump had backed down “following Iran's firm warning”.

Conflict Continues, Death Toll Rises

Iran’s top military command said its armed forces would fight “until complete victory".

The death toll has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military personnel, along with civilians across land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.