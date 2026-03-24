Over 7,600 Indians Return From Doha On 25 Qatar Airways Flights In 3 Days Amid US-Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A total of 7,750 Indian nationals were flown back to India from Doha on Qatar Airways flights between March 20 and 22, the Indian embassy in Qatar said on Monday.

“The Indian Embassy in Doha informed that Qatar Airways operated 25 flights to India between March 20 and 22, carrying around 7,750 Indian nationals,” read a post by India in Qatar on X.

Limited Flight Operations Till March 28

In a post on March 19, Qatar Airways said it would operate a limited number of flights until March 28, 2026 due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Passengers were advised to book tickets via the airline’s website, mobile application or travel agents.

On March 20, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the airline would arrange 10 special flights to India. “Flight situation continues to improve. Qatar Airways is expected to operate 10 non-scheduled flights to India today,” MEA’s additional secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan had said.

Aviation Sector Hit By Regional Disruptions

Global air travel continues to face major disruption as the Iran war has led to the shutdown of key Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, leaving thousands stranded.

IndiGo has suspended flights to multiple destinations, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, until March 28.

3.75 Lakh Indians Return From West Asia

The MEA said nearly 3.75 lakh passengers have returned to India from West Asia since February 28.

Mahajan said airlines are operating limited, non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India depending on operational feasibility and safety conditions. Flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia continue, while Qatari airspace has partially reopened. Airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain remains closed.

Evacuations From Iran Continue

India is also facilitating the evacuation of its citizens stranded in Iran through alternate routes via Armenia and Azerbaijan. Students in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have been shifted to safer locations.

So far, 1,031 Indians, including 707 students and 324 other citizens, have exited Iran with assistance from Indian missions. The government said it is closely monitoring the situation and continuing support efforts.