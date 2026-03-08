Explosion Hits US Embassy In Oslo, Police Report Damage

An explosion struck the Embassy of the United States in Oslo early on Sunday, causing minor damage to the premises, Norwegian police said. No injuries were reported.

The blast occurred in Oslo, the capital of Norway, at around 1 a.m. (0000 GMT). Witnesses told local media that a loud explosion was heard near the embassy compound in the western part of the city, followed by smoke rising from the area, news agency Reuters reported.

Police Confirm Blast At Consular Entrance

Police spokesperson Mikael Dellemyr confirmed that the explosion struck the American diplomatic facility.

"We've determined that an explosion hit the American embassy," Dellemyr told public broadcaster NRK, adding that the blast took place near the entrance to the consular section.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear what caused the explosion or who might have been responsible.

In a separate statement, the Oslo Police District said officers are coordinating with embassy officials as the investigation continues.

"The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons," the statement said.

The embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular working hours. The United States Department of State also did not immediately issue a response.