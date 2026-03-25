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HomeNewsIndia'Shame On Them': SC Slams Gurugram Police Over Lapses In 4-Yr-Old's Rape Case, Orders SIT Probe

'Shame On Them': SC Slams Gurugram Police Over Lapses In 4-Yr-Old's Rape Case, Orders SIT Probe

Supreme Court slams Gurugram Police over 4-year-old assault case, orders SIT probe, flags serious lapses and victim mistreatment.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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In a sharp rebuke, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday pulled up the Gurugram Police over its handling of an alleged sexual assault case involving a four-year-old girl, questioning why disciplinary action should not be initiated against officials accused of shielding the perpetrators.

SC Flags “All-Out Effort” To Protect Accused

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, expressed concern that authorities appeared to have made “all-out” efforts to shield the accused rather than support the victim, as per Live Law.

According to police reports, the child was allegedly abused over a two-month period by two female domestic workers and a male accomplice at a residential society in Sector 54, Gurugram.

The court was informed that the survivor’s statement had been recorded in the presence of the accused, a serious violation of due process.

SIT Ordered, Records To Be Handed Over

Taking note of the irregularities, the court directed the Haryana government to constitute a Special Investigation Team without delay. It also ordered the Gurugram Police to transfer all case records to the SIT by Thursday.

The move is aimed at ensuring an impartial probe into the allegations and the conduct of the investigating officials.

“Worst Form Of Disrespect To A Victim”

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the victim’s family, alleged that the investigating officer pressured the parents to withdraw the FIR.

He also pointed out that the child’s testimony was recorded under inappropriate conditions, with a Magistrate asking her to speak the truth while the accused stood nearby. He described the process as deeply flawed and harmful.

Justice Bagchi termed the lapses the “worst form of disrespect to a victim,” while Chief Justice Surya Kant strongly criticised the authorities for dismissing the child’s account despite CCTV evidence.

The Chief Justice of India criticised the authorities, saying that if the state had any respect for law, the officials involved would be transferred. He remarked that the moment the court took cognizance, arrests began, and expressed disapproval by declaring shame on them.

Concerns Over Handling Of POCSO Cases

Rohatgi further alleged that the woman officer handling the case had previously been suspended in another POCSO matter involving bribery. He added that the child was repeatedly taken between the police station, Child Welfare Committee, magistrate’s court, and hospital, compounding her trauma.

He urged the court to frame clear guidelines to ensure that pre-trial procedures in sensitive cases are conducted with care and dignity, so that victims are not subjected to further distress.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the Supreme Court's strong observations regarding the Gurugram Police?

The Supreme Court pulled up the Gurugram Police for their handling of an alleged sexual assault case, noting serious lapses in the investigation and questioning why officials accused of shielding perpetrators shouldn't face disciplinary action.

What were the specific procedural flaws highlighted in the investigation?

The court directed the Haryana government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately and ordered the Gurugram Police to transfer all case records to the SIT.

What actions did the Supreme Court order in response to the investigation's shortcomings?

There are concerns about authorities making

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Gurugram SUpreme COurt Supreme Court Gurugram Assault Case
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