Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Again Takes Credit Says, 'Solved 8 Wars, Including India-Pakistan'

Trump Again Takes Credit Says, 'Solved 8 Wars, Including India-Pakistan'

The remarks were made during his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his claim that he had resolved eight international conflicts during a single year of his presidency, including tensions between India and Pakistan last year.

The remarks were made during his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

India-Pakistan Mentioned In Broader Claim

While addressing global leaders and business executives, Trump again cited India and Pakistan among the conflicts he says were defused through his intervention. He did not provide operational details during the speech but presented the claim as part of his broader foreign policy record.

Trump has repeatedly referred to India-Pakistan tensions in public remarks in the past, framing them as examples of disputes where US engagement, according to him, helped prevent escalation.

Conflicts Trump Has Previously Referred To

In earlier statements across forums, Trump has grouped the India-Pakistan conflict, followed by 'Operation Sindoor' with other international disputes that he claims to have helped resolve or de-escalate during his time in office. These references have typically included conflicts in regions marked by longstanding geopolitical tensions, which he has described collectively as “wars” or “major international crises.”

At Davos, he again placed these claims within the context of his approach to global diplomacy, portraying his presidency as one focused on conflict resolution.

Remarks Made At Global Forum

Trump’s comments came as part of his address at the annual WEF meeting, which brings together heads of state, policymakers, corporate leaders and international institutions to discuss global economic and political challenges.

The claim of having solved eight international conflicts was presented as a highlight of his tenure, without elaboration on timelines or specific diplomatic mechanisms during the speech.

What Wars Has Trump Resolved?

His most recent addition to the list of conflicts he claims to have “ended” is the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

The remaining seven, according to his assertions, involved Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Several of these confrontations were brief, lasting only a few days, despite emerging from long-standing disputes. One of the situations did not involve active fighting at all.

There is also uncertainty over the durability of some of the agreements, with questions remaining about whether the peace arrangements will hold over time.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What international conflicts has Donald Trump claimed to have resolved?

Trump has claimed to have resolved eight international conflicts. These include India and Pakistan, Israel and Hamas, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Where did Donald Trump make these claims about resolving conflicts?

Donald Trump reiterated his claims about resolving eight international conflicts during his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Did Trump provide specific details about how he resolved these conflicts?

No, during his address at the WEF, Trump did not provide operational details or timelines for how he resolved the mentioned conflicts.

Has Trump mentioned the India-Pakistan conflict before in relation to conflict resolution?

Yes, Trump has repeatedly referred to India-Pakistan tensions in past public remarks, framing them as disputes where US engagement helped prevent escalation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan WEF Davos Donald Trump Takes Credit For Resolving 8 Wars
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Cricket
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget