Trump Again Takes Credit Says, 'Solved 8 Wars, Including India-Pakistan'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his claim that he had resolved eight international conflicts during a single year of his presidency, including tensions between India and Pakistan last year.

The remarks were made during his address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

India-Pakistan Mentioned In Broader Claim

While addressing global leaders and business executives, Trump again cited India and Pakistan among the conflicts he says were defused through his intervention. He did not provide operational details during the speech but presented the claim as part of his broader foreign policy record.

Trump has repeatedly referred to India-Pakistan tensions in public remarks in the past, framing them as examples of disputes where US engagement, according to him, helped prevent escalation.

Conflicts Trump Has Previously Referred To

In earlier statements across forums, Trump has grouped the India-Pakistan conflict, followed by 'Operation Sindoor' with other international disputes that he claims to have helped resolve or de-escalate during his time in office. These references have typically included conflicts in regions marked by longstanding geopolitical tensions, which he has described collectively as “wars” or “major international crises.”

At Davos, he again placed these claims within the context of his approach to global diplomacy, portraying his presidency as one focused on conflict resolution.

Remarks Made At Global Forum

Trump’s comments came as part of his address at the annual WEF meeting, which brings together heads of state, policymakers, corporate leaders and international institutions to discuss global economic and political challenges.

The claim of having solved eight international conflicts was presented as a highlight of his tenure, without elaboration on timelines or specific diplomatic mechanisms during the speech.

What Wars Has Trump Resolved?

His most recent addition to the list of conflicts he claims to have “ended” is the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

The remaining seven, according to his assertions, involved Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Several of these confrontations were brief, lasting only a few days, despite emerging from long-standing disputes. One of the situations did not involve active fighting at all.

There is also uncertainty over the durability of some of the agreements, with questions remaining about whether the peace arrangements will hold over time.