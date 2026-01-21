Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’

Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 07:47 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, took aim at Denmark over Greenland, calling the country “ungrateful” and claiming the US was “stupid” to have returned Greenland after the Second World War. Trump said the US had set up bases in Greenland, “fought for Denmark” and prevented enemies from gaining influence in the region. He argued that Washington “saved Greenland” during the war but later handed it back, questioning the decision and Denmark’s stance today.

 

 

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Cricket
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget