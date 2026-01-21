Explorer
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
US President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, took aim at Denmark over Greenland, calling the country “ungrateful” and claiming the US was “stupid” to have returned Greenland after the Second World War. Trump said the US had set up bases in Greenland, “fought for Denmark” and prevented enemies from gaining influence in the region. He argued that Washington “saved Greenland” during the war but later handed it back, questioning the decision and Denmark’s stance today.
