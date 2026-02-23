Trump Signals Possible Military Escalation Against Iran If Nuclear Talks Collapse: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As diplomatic efforts continue between Washington and Tehran, a new report suggests the United States could be preparing for a far more confrontational path if negotiations break down.

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump has informed senior advisers that he may authorise expanded military action against Iran if ongoing talks fail to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. The report, citing officials briefed on internal deliberations, indicates that both diplomacy and force are being weighed simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River

Limited Strike Under Consideration

The newspaper reports that Trump has leaned toward approving an initial, targeted strike in the near term. The aim, according to people familiar with the discussions, would be to signal US resolve and pressure Iran into abandoning its capacity to develop a nuclear weapon.

Potential targets under review reportedly include headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), key nuclear facilities, and components of the country’s ballistic missile infrastructure.

While no final decision has been announced, the discussions underscore rising tensions as negotiations enter another critical phase.

Broader Campaign Not Ruled Out

If limited military action or diplomatic pressure fails to achieve concessions, Trump has suggested he could consider a significantly larger operation later in the year, the report states.

Officials cited by the newspaper said such a campaign could extend beyond strategic facilities and potentially aim at weakening, or even removing, Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The possibility marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric at a moment when talks remain active.

Diplomacy Continues In Geneva

Despite the mounting military pressure, diplomacy has not stalled. The United States and Iran are scheduled to meet for a third round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva on Thursday. The talks are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

Albusaidi said discussions were progressing with “a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal," reflecting cautious optimism amid an increasingly tense backdrop.

At the same time, the US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East. Trump has warned that “really bad things will happen" if an agreement is not reached to resolve the long-running dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

With negotiations and military preparations unfolding in parallel, the coming days could prove pivotal for US-Iran relations, and for regional stability at large.