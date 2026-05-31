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HomeNewsWorldMeteor Travelling At 75,000 MPH Explodes Over US, Triggering Loud Sonic Booms

Meteor Travelling At 75,000 MPH Explodes Over US, Triggering Loud Sonic Booms

A meteor broke apart over the US state of Massachusetts. Several people reported that the buildings they were in shook during the incident.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 31 May 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A meteor exploded over northeastern US, causing double booms.
  • NASA confirmed the event, releasing energy of 300 tons TNT.
  • The three-foot meteor fragmented near New Hampshire border.
  • It was a natural object, not space debris re-entry.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

A meteor hurtling toward Earth's atmosphere exploded over the northeastern United States, causing a loud double boom that shook buildings in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to reports on Saturday.

The phenomenon released energy equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, accounting for the loud noise, the US space agency, NASA, wrote in a statement posted on X.

What Do We Know?

The meteor, measuring about 3 feet (nearly 1 meter) wide, entered the atmosphere around the New Hampshire border with Massachusetts, north of Boston, the Associated Press cited the American Meteor Society as saying.

The fireball fragmented over northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire at 2:06 pm (6:06 pm UTC), NASA deputy news chief Jennifer Dooren told news agency AFP.

She added that the meteor was traveling at 75,000 miles per hour (more than 120,000 kilometers per hour) when it broke apart at an altitude of 40 miles (64 kilometers) over the area.

"This fireball was not associated with any currently active meteor shower, but it was a natural object and not a re-entry of space debris or a satellite," Dooren said in her statement.

Loud Noise Alarms People

Residents in the region were left baffled by the echoing boom.

Some people took to social media to report that their houses shook from the noise.

In some videos circulating online, what sounded like two quick booms could be heard, with no sign of fire, smoke or any visible causes for the noise.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the loud double boom in the northeastern United States?

A meteor hurtling toward Earth's atmosphere exploded over the northeastern United States, causing a loud double boom that shook buildings.

How large was the meteor that exploded?

The meteor measured about 3 feet (nearly 1 meter) wide. It entered the atmosphere around the New Hampshire border with Massachusetts.

What was the energy equivalent of the meteor's explosion?

The phenomenon released energy equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT. This accounted for the loud noise reported by residents.

Was this meteor part of a known meteor shower?

No, this fireball was not associated with any currently active meteor shower. It was a natural object, not space debris.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 31 May 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonic Boom Meteor Explosion Fireball Over US NASA Meteor Meteor News Exploding Meteor
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