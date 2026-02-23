Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River

Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River

18 people died after a passenger bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Dhading district. Rescue operations faced difficulties due to nighttime conditions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A devastating road accident struck Nepal’s Dhading district on Monday (23 February), leaving 18 people dead after a passenger bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Trishuli River. Several others sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Among those killed were two foreign nationals, one man and one woman. Authorities have not yet confirmed their nationalities.

ALSO READ: Who Was El Mencho? Mexico’s Most Notorious Cartel Boss With A $15 Million Bounty

Death Toll Rises To 18

According to The Kathmandu Post, Nepal Police initially recovered 17 bodies from the crash site. However, one critically injured passenger later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to 18.

The remaining injured passengers have been admitted to hospital, where medical teams continue treatment.

How the Accident Occurred

Local media reports state that the bus was en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus then plunged into the Trishuli River.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:15 am while the vehicle was passing through the Benighat Rorang area of Dhading district. Authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming the exact cause of the crash.

Officials Respond to the Tragedy

Chief Shishir Thapa of the District Traffic Police Office, Dhading, confirmed that the number of fatalities had reached 18.

Rajkumar Thakuri, Chairman of the Highway Rescue Management Committee, also addressed the incident, stating that 25 injured passengers were transported to hospital for medical treatment. He confirmed that more than 35 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue efforts were significantly hampered by the late-night conditions. However, coordinated efforts by the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and local residents ensured that all passengers were retrieved from the river.

A Troubling Pattern

Nepal has witnessed multiple road accidents in the past, particularly on mountainous highways where difficult terrain and night travel pose additional risks.

The Dhading tragedy once again highlights the dangers associated with long-distance night travel in challenging conditions.

Related Video

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Dhading road accident?

A total of 18 people were killed in the passenger bus accident in Dhading district.

What was the route of the bus involved in the accident?

The passenger bus was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it fell into the Trishuli River.

Were there any foreign nationals among the victims?

Yes, two foreign nationals, one man and one woman, were among those killed. Their nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

What is the suspected cause of the accident?

Local media reports suggest the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to plunge into the river. However, an official cause has not yet been released.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bus Accident Nepal News Nepal Bus Accident Trishuli River
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River
Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River
World
Who Was El Mencho? Mexico’s Most Notorious Cartel Boss With A $15 Million Bounty
Who Was El Mencho? Mexico’s Most Notorious Cartel Boss With A $15 Million Bounty
World
Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing
Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing
World
Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army after formation of new govt: reports
Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army after formation of new govt: reports
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget