Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River

A devastating road accident struck Nepal’s Dhading district on Monday (23 February), leaving 18 people dead after a passenger bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu fell into the Trishuli River. Several others sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Among those killed were two foreign nationals, one man and one woman. Authorities have not yet confirmed their nationalities.

Death Toll Rises To 18

According to The Kathmandu Post, Nepal Police initially recovered 17 bodies from the crash site. However, one critically injured passenger later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to 18.

The remaining injured passengers have been admitted to hospital, where medical teams continue treatment.

How the Accident Occurred

Local media reports state that the bus was en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus then plunged into the Trishuli River.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:15 am while the vehicle was passing through the Benighat Rorang area of Dhading district. Authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming the exact cause of the crash.

Officials Respond to the Tragedy

Chief Shishir Thapa of the District Traffic Police Office, Dhading, confirmed that the number of fatalities had reached 18.

Rajkumar Thakuri, Chairman of the Highway Rescue Management Committee, also addressed the incident, stating that 25 injured passengers were transported to hospital for medical treatment. He confirmed that more than 35 people were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue efforts were significantly hampered by the late-night conditions. However, coordinated efforts by the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and local residents ensured that all passengers were retrieved from the river.

A Troubling Pattern

Nepal has witnessed multiple road accidents in the past, particularly on mountainous highways where difficult terrain and night travel pose additional risks.

The Dhading tragedy once again highlights the dangers associated with long-distance night travel in challenging conditions.