At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a forceful address that many observers are describing as a landmark moment in global diplomacy. The former economist and central banker, who entered electoral politics only last year, warned that the US-led rules-based international order is facing a deep and irreversible rupture.

Invoking the ancient maxim, “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must,” Carney painted a bleak picture of a world in which adherence to long-standing norms no longer guarantees stability or security. “The old order is not coming back. We should not mourn it,” he said, urging nations to confront emerging realities rather than cling to outdated frameworks, as per a report on NDTV.

A World Of Rupture, Not Transition

Carney argued that global politics has entered a period defined not by gradual change, but by abrupt dislocation. “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” he declared, warning that intensifying great power rivalry has fundamentally altered how states interact, as per Indian Express.

Since entering politics, Carney has consistently maintained that the world will not revert to a pre-Trump equilibrium. Though he did not mention U.S. President Donald Trump by name, his Davos speech offered a clear assessment of how Trump-era policies have reshaped international relations. According to Carney, assumptions that once underpinned global cooperation — including predictability, restraint, and shared rules — have steadily eroded.

Weaponisation Of Trade & Finance

Reflecting on Canada’s historical reliance on American hegemony, Carney acknowledged that the old order had delivered critical public goods. These included open sea lanes, financial stability, collective security, and mechanisms for resolving disputes. However, he warned that these pillars are weakening.

Carney pointed to the growing use of tariffs as political leverage, the manipulation of supply chains, and the weaponisation of financial systems as signs that economic integration is increasingly being used as a coercive tool. In such an environment, he argued, even close allies can no longer assume insulation from geopolitical shocks.

Canada’s Strategic Recalibration

The prime minister emphasized that Canada was among the first countries to recognise that geography and historic alliances alone no longer guarantee prosperity or security. He reaffirmed Ottawa’s commitment to Greenland, Denmark, and NATO, while stressing support for Greenland’s “unique right to determine its future.”

In what was widely interpreted as a message to Washington, Carney underscored Canada’s unwavering support for Article Five of the NATO treaty, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. His remarks came against the backdrop of renewed tensions following Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on European allies and the United Kingdom, linked to disputes involving Greenland.

Carney’s address underscored a central theme: the global order is changing rapidly, and nations that fail to adapt risk being left exposed in an increasingly fractured world.