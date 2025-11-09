Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPowerful Tornado Tears Through Brazil’s Parana State Killing Six And Injuring Hundreds

Powerful Tornado Tears Through Brazil’s Parana State Killing Six And Injuring Hundreds

A powerful tornado ripped through Brazil’s Parana state, killing at least six people and injuring nearly 750 others.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rio Bonito do Iguacu [Brazil], November 9 (ANI): At least six people were killed, one reported missing and nearly 750 others injured after a powerful tornado ripped through the southern Brazilian state of Parana late on Friday, Al Jazeera reported, citing local authorities.

According to Al Jazeera, the twister, with winds reaching up to 250 km/h, struck the town of Rio Bonito do Iguacu on Saturday and lasted less than a minute, yet caused widespread destruction, levelling about 90 per cent of the town, which is home to 14,000 people.

Five of the victims were from Rio Bonito do Iguacu, while another was from the nearby town of Guarapuava.

Aerial images reveal extensive damage, with many buildings stripped of roofs and parts of the town flattened, while surrounding farmland and trees outside the tornado's path remained largely intact.

Nearby towns also experienced strong winds, storms, and hail, though they suffered comparatively minor damage, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Authorities confirmed that at least 10 of the injured have undergone surgery and nine are in serious condition.

Emergency teams continue search and rescue operations, and officials warned that the casualty count may rise.

Parana State Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Jr declared three days of mourning in honour of the victims, Al Jazeera reported.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the affected families in a post on X.

Lula stated that a federal team led by Brazil Minister of Institutional Relations Gleisi Hoffmann, along with officials from the Ministries of Health and Regional Integration and Development, headed to the affected region, with humanitarian relief and reconstruction technicians from the National Civil Defence already being deployed to the impacted towns.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the tornado in Rio Bonito do Iguacu and in Guarapuava, in Parana. And to offer my solidarity to all the people who were affected. A team led by Minister Gleisi Hoffmann, composed of the Ministries of Health and Regional Integration and Development, is heading to the region. National Civil Defence technicians specialised in humanitarian aid and reconstruction are already on their way to the cities, and professionals from the National SUS Force will provide assistance to the population and to the Parana state government teams involved in the rescue and aid to the victims. We will continue supporting the Parana population. And providing all the necessary assistance," Lula stated in his post.

Experts note that climate change may contribute to the increased frequency and intensity of tornadoes, as warmer temperatures and higher atmospheric moisture can intensify wind shear and instability, key factors in twister formation, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
