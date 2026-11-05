Bomb Threats Across Europe: Multiple Flights Diverted For Second Time This Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several European flights diverted Thursday after bomb threats.

Aer Lingus flight Dublin-Rome diverted to France for inspection.

Wizz Air, LOT, and others diverted; all landed safely.

Incidents follow Tuesday's widespread hoax bomb threats across Europe.

Several passenger flights across Europe were diverted on Thursday following bomb threats, marking the second such incident this week. Airlines affected reportedly included Wizz Air Holdings Plc and Aer Lingus.

The first reported diversion involved an Airbus A320 operating an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome. The aircraft was diverted to the Évreux air base in France following a bomb alert, according to a statement from the French Prime Minister's office. The plane, carrying 151 passengers, landed safely.

The French Prime Minister's office said the situation was being closely monitored. It added that all 151 passengers and six crew members were safe, while military bomb disposal teams were examining the aircraft.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Aer Lingus flight was approaching Paris when it suddenly changed course, made several loops and then headed towards Évreux, citing flight-tracking websites.

The Prime Minister's office said it was monitoring the situation in real time. No further details were immediately released.

Wizz Air, LOT Flights Also Affected

A Wizz Air Holdings Plc aircraft operating a flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna on Thursday after a threat was received while it was airborne, AP reported, quoting a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Paris was stopped while taxiing and moved to a parking stand for a security check, Bulgarian authorities said in an emailed statement. No hazardous items were found, according to AP.

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Three other aircraft were also forced to land at Bulgarian airports following bomb threats, Reuters reported, citing local media.

Two of the aircraft, flying from Copenhagen and Madrid, landed in Sofia, according to broadcaster bTV, which cited the interior minister, and NOVA TV, which cited the transport minister. A third aircraft travelling from London landed in Plovdiv, the reports said.

Tuesday's Bomb Threats Triggered Multiple Flight Diversions

The latest incidents come two days after several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats on Tuesday, triggering security checks, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian Air Force until the aircraft landed.

The flights involved airlines including LOT Polish Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair, according to the Associated Press. The threats came a day after a plane bound for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary following a similar bomb alert while it was airborne. No one was injured.

Around 10 flights across Europe were targeted by the threats, which also led to the temporary closure of an airport in Warsaw.

No explosives were found during extensive searches. All the aircraft involved landed safely in different European cities within a few hours of one another.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair appeared to be the worst affected, with four of its flights to different destinations targeted by the hoax threats.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that it "was made aware of threats... against four aircraft due to depart from or arrive at Heathrow Airport" on Tuesday.

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