BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is reeling from a major leadership shake-up after Director-General Tim Davie and News Division Chief Executive Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday.

The resignations come in the wake of a controversy over the broadcaster’s impartiality, following revelations that a BBC program allegedly edited a speech by US President Donald Trump in a misleading manner, CNN reported.

Leaked Memo Triggers Crisis For BBC

According to CNN, both resignations were tendered after an internal memo leaked to the press revealed that a BBC documentary had manipulated footage of Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech. The edits made it appear as though the president had directly incited violence during the Capitol riots. The memo, later reported by The Telegraph, described the broadcast as “doctored.”

CNN cited the leaked document as saying that the final edit spliced together segments of Trump’s words to make him appear to urge rioters to “fight like hell.” In reality, the former president had said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” during the rally in Washington DC.

Davie Accepts Responsibility, Calls Resignation His Decision

In a note to staff on Sunday, Davie confirmed his decision to step down, describing it as “entirely my decision.” “Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility,” CNN quoted him as stating in the note.

Davie’s resignation marks the end of a turbulent tenure defined by repeated scrutiny over the BBC’s commitment to impartial journalism.

'The Buck Stops With Me': Deborah Turness

Turness, who led the BBC’s news operations, also announced her resignation in a statement published on the BBC website. “The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC- an institution that I love,” she said. “The buck stops with me.”

Turness added that allegations of institutional bias within the organisation were unfounded. “While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong,” she stated.

The dual resignations have intensified calls for transparency and reform at the UK’s public broadcaster, which has faced growing scrutiny over its editorial decisions.