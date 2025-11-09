Two Minor Boys Arrested For Shooting Classmate With Father's Pistol In Gurugram

Two minor boys were arrested for shooting a 17-year-old schoolmate with their father's licensed pistol in Gurugram. The incident took place late Saturday night in Sector 48.

The Police Station Sadar, Gurugram, received a call about a boy being shot at in Sector 48, following which they rushed to the spot. Upon arriving, the police saw that the injured boy was being rushed to Medanta Hospital by his family members.

The police recovered one pistol, one magazine, five live cartridges, and one empty cartridge from the scene. One magazine and 65 live cartridges were also recovered from a box inside the room.

Just a few hours after the incident, the two minors were arrested in Gurugram based on a complaint received at the PS Sadar. A case was also registered against the two under relevant sections.

The victim in the above-mentioned case is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition, Gurugram Police PRO said.

Police have launched an investigation, and further legal action is underway.