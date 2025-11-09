Are Muslims Allowed To Be Part Of RSS? Mohan Bhagwat Replies: 'Can Come To Sangh, But...'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the organisation supports national policies rather than any political party or leader, asserting that the Sangh’s allegiance lies with the idea of “rashtraneeti” (national policy) and not “rajniti” (politics).

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru to mark the RSS’s centenary year, Bhagwat said the organisation works to unite society and stays away from electoral politics, which he described as inherently divisive. “We do not support any political party. We do not participate in election politics. Sangh works to unite society, and politics divides. We support policies,” he said.

‘Would’ve backed Congress if it supported Ram Mandir’

Citing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an example, Bhagwat said that RSS volunteers voted for those who endorsed the temple’s construction, in this case, the BJP. “If Congress had supported it, our swayamsevaks would have voted for that party,” he added.

He clarified that the Sangh harbours no special affinity for any political outfit. “There is no Sangh party; no party is ours. And all parties are ours because they are Bharatiya parties. We support policies, not politics,” Bhagwat said.

‘Muslims and Christians welcome at shakhas’

Responding to a question on whether Muslims can join the RSS, Bhagwat said people of all faiths are welcome if they come as “sons of Bharat Mata”.

“No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh, no one from any caste is allowed, no Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed… People from different denominations, Muslims or Christians, can come to Sangh keeping their separateness out. When you come to shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata,” he said.

Bhagwat added that the organisation does not track the religious identities of participants. “Muslims and Christians come to shakha, but we don’t take their count, we don’t ask who they are,” he noted.

‘RSS respects the Tricolour’

Bhagwat also addressed the Congress’s repeated claim that the Sangh does not respect the national flag. He said the RSS adopted its saffron flag in 1925, while the national flag was finalised in 1933.

“The flag committee had unanimously recommended a traditional bhagwa (saffron) flag. But Gandhiji intervened and suggested three colours with saffron on top. Since its creation, Sangh has always respected, paid respect to, and protected the Tricolour,” he said.

“There is no question of Bhagwa vis-à-vis Tricolour,” Bhagwat added, pointing out that several parties have their own flags — “The Communist Party has a red flag, the Congress has a Tricolour with a charkha, the Republican Party has a blue flag. So we have our Bhagwa and we respect our national flag.”

Remarks follow Congress attacks

Bhagwat’s comments come amid renewed verbal attacks from Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently said the RSS should be banned. His son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has also been sharply critical of the Sangh’s activities in the state.