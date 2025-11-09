Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAre Muslims Allowed To Be Part Of RSS? Mohan Bhagwat Replies: 'Can Come To Sangh, But...'

Are Muslims Allowed To Be Part Of RSS? Mohan Bhagwat Replies: 'Can Come To Sangh, But...'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also refuted claims of disrespect towards the Tricolour, clarifying the RSS's historical and continued respect for the national flag.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the organisation supports national policies rather than any political party or leader, asserting that the Sangh’s allegiance lies with the idea of “rashtraneeti” (national policy) and not “rajniti” (politics).

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru to mark the RSS’s centenary year, Bhagwat said the organisation works to unite society and stays away from electoral politics, which he described as inherently divisive. “We do not support any political party. We do not participate in election politics. Sangh works to unite society, and politics divides. We support policies,” he said.

‘Would’ve backed Congress if it supported Ram Mandir’

Citing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an example, Bhagwat said that RSS volunteers voted for those who endorsed the temple’s construction, in this case, the BJP. “If Congress had supported it, our swayamsevaks would have voted for that party,” he added.

He clarified that the Sangh harbours no special affinity for any political outfit. “There is no Sangh party; no party is ours. And all parties are ours because they are Bharatiya parties. We support policies, not politics,” Bhagwat said.

‘Muslims and Christians welcome at shakhas’

Responding to a question on whether Muslims can join the RSS, Bhagwat said people of all faiths are welcome if they come as “sons of Bharat Mata”.

“No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh, no one from any caste is allowed, no Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed… People from different denominations, Muslims or Christians, can come to Sangh keeping their separateness out. When you come to shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata,” he said.

Bhagwat added that the organisation does not track the religious identities of participants. “Muslims and Christians come to shakha, but we don’t take their count, we don’t ask who they are,” he noted.

‘RSS respects the Tricolour’

Bhagwat also addressed the Congress’s repeated claim that the Sangh does not respect the national flag. He said the RSS adopted its saffron flag in 1925, while the national flag was finalised in 1933.

“The flag committee had unanimously recommended a traditional bhagwa (saffron) flag. But Gandhiji intervened and suggested three colours with saffron on top. Since its creation, Sangh has always respected, paid respect to, and protected the Tricolour,” he said.

“There is no question of Bhagwa vis-à-vis Tricolour,” Bhagwat added, pointing out that several parties have their own flags — “The Communist Party has a red flag, the Congress has a Tricolour with a charkha, the Republican Party has a blue flag. So we have our Bhagwa and we respect our national flag.”

Remarks follow Congress attacks

Bhagwat’s comments come amid renewed verbal attacks from Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently said the RSS should be banned. His son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has also been sharply critical of the Sangh’s activities in the state.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Bhagwat Muslims RSS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
Cities
Students, Delhi Residents Protesting Against Delhi's Air Pollution Detained By Police
Students, Delhi Residents Protesting Against Delhi's Air Pollution Detained By Police
India
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari Amid Bihar Polls
'Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari Amid Bihar Polls
India
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Bihar Election 2025: Yogi Adityanath says NDA built a new Bihar, RJD-Congress ruined it once
Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s voice
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav turns 36 amid last-day poll battle and massive RJD celebrations
Bihar Election 2025: Allegations of file theft and vote manipulation roil final day of campaigning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget