'Modi Go Home': Anti-Immigration Protesters Attempt To Disrupt PM's Australia Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anti-immigration protester heckled PM Modi at Melbourne hotel.

Far-right associate Lennon later led stadium anti-immigration protest.

Protesters displayed placards and shouted slogans at attendees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heckled by a far-right anti-immigration protester at a Melbourne hotel shortly after arriving in Australia for his two-day visit. The same individual later attempted to disrupt Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, but the protest failed to interrupt the event.

Protester Shouts Abuse At Hotel

According to reports, the protester, identified as Hugo Lennon, who operates online under the persona "Auspill," shouted abuse-laced slogans as PM Modi arrived at a hotel on Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media, Lennon was seen yelling from an upper floor overlooking the hotel lobby.

🟠 HUGO LENNON CONFRONTS MODI'S MELBOURNE HOTEL AHEAD OF PROTEST 🟠



Right wing activist Hugo Lennon turned up at Narendra Modi's Melbourne hotel and filmed himself shouting that migration should stop and that "this country is for Australians".



Lennon is now leading a protest… pic.twitter.com/Z04doye67n — One News Australia (@OneNewsAu) July 9, 2026

"F* Modi!"** he shouted before adding, "This is Australia. No more Indians. We don't want any more migration. This country is for Australians."

Police quickly intervened and escorted Lennon away from the first-floor balcony as he continued shouting slogans.

Victoria Police later confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that a 22-year-old man "attended a hotel and shouted political statements" at around 12:30 am and was "moved on by police without incident."

Authorities did not comment on how the protester knew PM Modi's location or how close he came to the Prime Minister. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that some far-right influencers had shared details of Modi's movements online during the visit.

Who Is Hugo Lennon?

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Lennon is a "neo-Nazi associate" and a wealthy property development heir who has emerged as a far-right influencer.

The Daily Mail reported that Lennon was among the key figures behind last year's anti-immigration "March for Australia" rallies, which drew thousands of protesters. Australian media later reported that several organisers, including Lennon, were allegedly linked to neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups.

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Protest Outside Marvel Stadium

On Thursday, Lennon returned to lead a group of anti-immigration protesters outside Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, where PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"You Will Not Replace Us!"



Australian activist Hugo Lennon (@aus_pill) organises anti-immigration protest against Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne. The previous visit in 2023 had been to sign a migration deal. pic.twitter.com/wTCfMOnCXf — desni3_7 (@desni3_7) July 9, 2026

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the group marched from the Department of Home Affairs headquarters to the stadium, displaying placards reading "Stop Indian Invasion" and "Modi Go Home."

The protesters also shouted racist slogans at people arriving for the event for nearly two hours.

Social media posts from the protest included slogans such as "You Will Not Replace Us!" while another post read, "TAKE THEM HOME" - SAYS #Australia

“TAKE THEM HOME” - SAYS #Australia



All those #NRIs who say modi modi, should come back to #India under modi govt🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️

ITS ONLY FAIR, IF YOU SOOO FOND OF HIM!!🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5qG4Kj0DCM — KALLURI (@I_KALLURI) July 10, 2026

It further stated, "All those #NRIs who say modi modi, should come back to #India under modi govt🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ ITS ONLY FAIR, IF YOU SOOO FOND OF HIM!!🤷🏽‍♂️"

Music Drowns Out Protest

The protest, however, failed to disrupt the programme inside the stadium.

Supporters entering the venue drowned out the slogans, while musical performances added to the festive atmosphere.

According to reports, Lennon eventually abandoned his speech after the Janagar Jana Dhol Pathak, a drumming group founded by Indian-origin Australians, began performing directly in front of the protesters.

PM Modi completed his two-day Australia visit after addressing the Indian community and holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The brief protests did not affect the official engagements or the large diaspora event.

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