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English NewsNewsWorld'Modi Go Home': Anti-Immigration Protesters Attempt To Disrupt PM's Australia Visit

'Modi Go Home': Anti-Immigration Protesters Attempt To Disrupt PM's Australia Visit

According to reports, the protester, identified as Hugo Lennon, who operates online under the persona "Auspill," shouted abuse-laced slogans as PM Modi arrived at a hotel on Wednesday.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 10:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anti-immigration protester heckled PM Modi at Melbourne hotel.
  • Far-right associate Lennon later led stadium anti-immigration protest.
  • Protesters displayed placards and shouted slogans at attendees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heckled by a far-right anti-immigration protester at a Melbourne hotel shortly after arriving in Australia for his two-day visit. The same individual later attempted to disrupt Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, but the protest failed to interrupt the event.

Protester Shouts Abuse At Hotel

According to reports, the protester, identified as Hugo Lennon, who operates online under the persona "Auspill," shouted abuse-laced slogans as PM Modi arrived at a hotel on Wednesday.

In a video shared on social media, Lennon was seen yelling from an upper floor overlooking the hotel lobby.

"F* Modi!"** he shouted before adding, "This is Australia. No more Indians. We don't want any more migration. This country is for Australians."

Police quickly intervened and escorted Lennon away from the first-floor balcony as he continued shouting slogans.

Victoria Police later confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that a 22-year-old man "attended a hotel and shouted political statements" at around 12:30 am and was "moved on by police without incident."

Authorities did not comment on how the protester knew PM Modi's location or how close he came to the Prime Minister. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that some far-right influencers had shared details of Modi's movements online during the visit.

Who Is Hugo Lennon?

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Lennon is a "neo-Nazi associate" and a wealthy property development heir who has emerged as a far-right influencer.

The Daily Mail reported that Lennon was among the key figures behind last year's anti-immigration "March for Australia" rallies, which drew thousands of protesters. Australian media later reported that several organisers, including Lennon, were allegedly linked to neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups.

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Protest Outside Marvel Stadium

On Thursday, Lennon returned to lead a group of anti-immigration protesters outside Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, where PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the group marched from the Department of Home Affairs headquarters to the stadium, displaying placards reading "Stop Indian Invasion" and "Modi Go Home."

The protesters also shouted racist slogans at people arriving for the event for nearly two hours.

Social media posts from the protest included slogans such as "You Will Not Replace Us!" while another post read, "TAKE THEM HOME" - SAYS #Australia

It further stated, "All those #NRIs who say modi modi, should come back to #India under modi govt🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ ITS ONLY FAIR, IF YOU SOOO FOND OF HIM!!🤷🏽‍♂️"

Music Drowns Out Protest

The protest, however, failed to disrupt the programme inside the stadium.

Supporters entering the venue drowned out the slogans, while musical performances added to the festive atmosphere.

According to reports, Lennon eventually abandoned his speech after the Janagar Jana Dhol Pathak, a drumming group founded by Indian-origin Australians, began performing directly in front of the protesters.

PM Modi completed his two-day Australia visit after addressing the Indian community and holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The brief protests did not affect the official engagements or the large diaspora event.

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Before You Go

UP News: Meerut SSP Slap Row Escalates as Lalita Murder Case Sparks Political Storm

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred upon PM Modi's arrival in Melbourne?

PM Modi was heckled by a far-right anti-immigration protester, Hugo Lennon, at his Melbourne hotel. Lennon shouted abuse-laced slogans from an upper floor overlooking the lobby.

Who was the protester involved in the incidents?

The protester was identified as Hugo Lennon, who operates online under the persona

Was PM Modi's address at Marvel Stadium disrupted by protests?

No, the protest led by Hugo Lennon outside Marvel Stadium failed to disrupt the event. Supporters and musical performances, including a drumming group, drowned out the protesters' slogans.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anti-Immigration Protesters Australia Anti-Immigration Protesters Attempt To Disrupt PM Modi's Australia Visit
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