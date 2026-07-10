China Issues Heavy Rain Alert As Typhoon Bavi Threatens Beijing And Eastern Coast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flights cancelled at 10 airports; emergency response deployed.

Beijing: China on Friday issued a heavy storm alert for capital Beijing and neighbouring Hebei Province, asking the concerned government departments to be ready for emergency response for geological disasters.

Influenced by the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Bavi, torrential rains are likely to hit some parts of north China from Friday to Monday. Some areas in Beijing and Hebei are likely to receive 300-350 mm of rain, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said, citing meteorological forecast.

The ministry asked relevant authorities in affected regions to deploy rescue forces, supplies and equipment, and intensify inspections and early warning, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China's national observatory on Friday renewed an orange alert for Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of 2026, which is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to eastern China. At 8 a.m., the centre of Bavi was located approximately 1,020 km southeast of the boundary between Fujian and Zhejiang provinces in eastern China.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

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Due to severe weather conditions, flights have been cancelled in at least 10 airports, as Typhoon Bavi nears China’s coast, where it is likely to land between Fuqing in Fujian province and Wenling in Zhejiang.

Zhoushan airport said in a social media post that 14 flights to and from the island city in Zhejiang province, eastern China, were cancelled for Friday. In Wenzhou, 17 inbound flights have been cancelled.

Multiple airlines – including Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines – have activated special ticketing help channels and announced fee-waiver rebooking or refund policies, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)