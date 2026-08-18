Trump cites India's voter cards to make case for SAVE America Act

Washington, Aug 18 (PTI): India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections in America can be held without a valid photo identification card, President Donald Trump said, making a case for mandatory photo IDs for every US voter to curb "electoral fraud".

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, further said less than one per cent of voters in India used postal ballots in the recent general elections, and every voter had a valid photo identity document.

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.

However, both Democrats and Republicans are divided over the issue, and the US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without any concrete steps for its passing. PTI SKU ARB ARB

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