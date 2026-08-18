India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump cites India's voter cards to make case for SAVE America Act

Trump cites India's voter cards to make case for SAVE America Act

Washington, Aug 18 (PTI): India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections in America can be held without a valid photo identification card, President Donald Trump said, making a case for mandatory photo IDs for every US voter to curb "electoral fraud.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 05:36 AM (IST)

Washington, Aug 18 (PTI): India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections in America can be held without a valid photo identification card, President Donald Trump said, making a case for mandatory photo IDs for every US voter to curb "electoral fraud".

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, further said less than one per cent of voters in India used postal ballots in the recent general elections, and every voter had a valid photo identity document.

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.

However, both Democrats and Republicans are divided over the issue, and the US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without any concrete steps for its passing. PTI SKU ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide

Published at : 18 Aug 2026 05:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 18 August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump cites India's voter cards to make case for SAVE America Act
Trump cites India's voter cards to make case for SAVE America Act
World
Trump felicitates lifeguard who saved Indian American kid from surf waves
Trump felicitates lifeguard who saved Indian American kid from surf waves
World
Putin’s Kuril Islands Visit Sparks Fresh Territorial Row With Japan
Putin’s Kuril Islands Visit Sparks Fresh Territorial Row With Japan
World
Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’
Iran Says 60-Day US Talks Timeline ‘Lost Relevance’, Blames Washington For ‘Violations’
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget