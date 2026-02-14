Why India Offered Generous Gifts To Seychelles?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Why is India courting the leader of a tiny African island nation of around 1,25,000 population situated approximately 3,800 kms from the Indian coast? The archipelago called Seychelles lies in the western Indian Ocean, north-east of Madagascar and about 1,600 kms east of the eastern coast of Africa.

During the five-day visit to India, the President of Seychelles was offered US$175 million in grants and aid, 1,000 tons of grains and 12 ambulances. Though tiny and distantly located, its geostrategic location and proximity to Indian Ocean trade routes has historically made it a strategic point for maritime navigation.

The island nation has been resisting intense pressure to offer one of its islands to the three big powers for hosting their military bases, which would give them capability to dominate the entire Indian Ocean and ability to disrupt sea routes.

Competing Global Influence

Amid bids by big powers to bring Seychelles under their security umbrella, India has tactfully engaged with the Seychelles leadership to safeguard India’s strategic interests. India’s maritime diplomacy played an important role in encouraging Seychelles to join the Colombo Security Conclave, making it a key partner along with Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Bangladesh in maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

The outcomes of President Patrick Herminie's visit and the joint vision statement released on February 9 have likely been scrutinized by strategic analysts in the United States, China and India. These three major powers have been actively vying for influence over Seychelles, particularly as the island nation has faced pressure to allow military bases on its territory.

Notably, the democratic leadership of Seychelles has skilfully navigated these diplomatic challenges, successfully resisting the establishment of military installations by any of the competing powers.

Assumption Island Controversy

India's previous attempt to develop Assumption Island as a military aviation facility in 2015 faced local opposition, leading the Seychelles government to pivot towards transforming the island into a tourist destination with international flights.

This shift underscores the island nation’s commitment to maintaining its sovereignty and independence in the face of external pressures, while also highlighting the delicate balance it seeks to achieve in its foreign relations amid the interests of larger powers in the region.

China And US Roles

China has strengthened its relationship with Seychelles by designating it as a strategic partner and incorporating the island nation into its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This partnership has led to various maritime collaborations, along with occasional financial aid and grants.

In October 2024, then-President Ramkalawan was invited by the Chinese President, who also sent a high-ranking official from the National People’s Congress to attend the inauguration of President Patrick's new term. In contrast, India sent Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan for the same occasion.

The United States is also actively involved in maritime cooperation with Seychelles, with the US Coast Guard planning to conduct the US-Seychelles Cutlass joint exercise. India, in addition to its maritime initiatives, has been organizing joint exercises with Seychelles’ defence forces.

Other major powers are keen to maintain favourable relations with Seychelles, as there are concerns about the possibility of the island granting military base facilities to rival nations.

India Gains Advantage

Amid this competitive landscape, India has gained an advantage, as President Patrick chose India for his first state visit within 100 days of forming his democratically elected government, thereby strategically aligning Seychelles closer to India. This year also marks the fiftieth anniversary of Seychelles' independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The island’s economy relies heavily on fisheries and tourism, necessitating the import of essential food and consumer goods. Following bilateral discussions, India announced a special economic package of $175 million, along with 1,000 metric tons of grains to bolster Seychelles’ food security. Additionally, India committed to several strategic initiatives, including establishing a hydrographic unit and donating ten ambulances to improve public healthcare.

Capacity Building Cooperation

India is set to train 250 civil servants from Seychelles, focusing on ocean observation, climate adaptation and the blue economy. These initiatives align with Seychelles’ goals of sustainable development and resilience.

In maritime security, hydrography and climate studies, India has strengthened its strategic ties with Seychelles. As noted by India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri, India has supplied surveillance aircraft and coastal patrol vessels, enhancing Seychelles’ ability to monitor its extensive Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Island Infrastructure Projects

Assumption Island features a 1,210-meter concrete airstrip connecting the southeastern dunes to the village on the western coast. The island is occasionally accessed by aircraft from the Island Development Company (IDC) based in Mahé, primarily transporting scientists who are then taken to Aldabra Atoll by boat.

Additionally, the small port known as St. Thomas Anchorage is undergoing expansion by the Indian Army to accommodate larger vessels, enhancing maritime infrastructure.

Cooperation Agreement Details

India and Seychelles established a cooperation agreement in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, though local opposition hindered progress. Responding to inquiries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that initiatives should be demand-driven and aligned with the recipient country’s priorities.

He reiterated the shared interest of both nations in fostering a secure and stable Indian Ocean region essential for growth and prosperity, expressing willingness to consider projects proposed by the Seychelles government.

Defence Ties Deepen

There have been ongoing exchanges focused on capacity building for Seychelles military officials, alongside collaborative efforts in hydrography that enhance understanding of its EEZ. The relationship between defence forces of both nations remains strong, with frequent interactions at various levels.

President Patrick and Prime Minister Modi discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. Seychelles sought assistance for repair and maintenance of platforms, with some projects underway. India will support the refit of the PS Zoroaster, provided to Seychelles in 2021, at GRSE Kolkata at no cost.

Strategic Reassurance For India

Indian defence forces and civilian agencies are collaborating with Seychelles’ security forces. While Seychelles has not ceded territory for exclusive military development, India’s involvement with the security establishment appears more substantial than that of competitors, providing reassurance to the Indian security apparatus.