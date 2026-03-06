Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsKarnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets

Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets

The searches revealed immovable properties worth Rs 24.05 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 11.59 crore, taking the total value of assets detected to Rs 35.65 crore, officials said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted searches at 42 locations across Karnataka linked to eight government officials accused of possessing disproportionate assets, uncovering properties and valuables worth about Rs 35.65 crore, officials said.

The searches were carried out at the houses and offices of the accused officials, as well as at the residences of their relatives across different districts of Karnataka, in connection with alleged possession of disproportionate assets, they added.

According to the Lokayukta, the searches were conducted following complaints regarding disproportionate assets cases registered against eight government officers at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru City, Mandya, Gadag, Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

The searches revealed immovable properties worth Rs 24.05 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 11.59 crore, taking the total value of assets detected to Rs 35.65 crore, officials said.

According to a Lokayukta statement, among the accused, Shashidhar R, CEO of Singanayakanahalli Raita Seva Sahakara Sangha in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru, was found to have allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 5.15 crore, including immovable property worth Rs 4.25 crore and movable assets worth Rs 90.59 lakh.

H C Indresh, Associate Professor at the Veterinary College, Hebbal, was found to possess assets worth Rs 2.53 crore, including immovable properties valued at Rs 2.20 crore and movable assets worth over Rs 32 lakh, the statement said.

Vasanth Valappa Naik, Chief Engineer posted at PWD in Bengaluru, had assets worth Rs 6.40 crore, including immovable property worth Rs 5.65 crore and movable assets valued at over Rs 74 lakh, officials said.

In Mandya district, Sathish S, Assistant Executive Engineer at PWD, was found to possess assets worth Rs 4.46 crore, while M K Surakod, Taluk Backward Classes Welfare Officer posted in Gadag, had assets totalling Rs 2.12 crore, they added.

The Lokayukta police said further investigation is underway in all the cases, officials added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the Lokayukta police take?

The Lokayukta police conducted searches at 42 locations across Karnataka linked to eight government officials accused of possessing disproportionate assets.

What was the total value of assets uncovered?

The searches uncovered properties and valuables worth about Rs 35.65 crore, including immovable properties worth Rs 24.05 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 11.59 crore.

Where were the searches conducted?

Searches were carried out at the houses and offices of the accused officials, as well as at the residences of their relatives across different districts of Karnataka.

Why were the searches conducted?

The searches were conducted following complaints regarding disproportionate assets cases registered against eight government officers at Lokayukta police stations.

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Disproportionate Assets Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets
India
Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’
Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’
ABP Decodes
From Cape Detours To Pipeline Limits: Why Hormuz Still Controls Global Energy
From Cape Detours To Pipeline Limits: Why Hormuz Still Controls Global Energy
World
Trump Rejects Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Calls Him ‘Idiot’
Trump Rejects Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Calls Him ‘Idiot’
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget