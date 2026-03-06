Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 42 Locations, Unearths Rs 35.65 Crore In Disproportionate Assets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted searches at 42 locations across Karnataka linked to eight government officials accused of possessing disproportionate assets, uncovering properties and valuables worth about Rs 35.65 crore, officials said.

The searches were carried out at the houses and offices of the accused officials, as well as at the residences of their relatives across different districts of Karnataka, in connection with alleged possession of disproportionate assets, they added.

According to the Lokayukta, the searches were conducted following complaints regarding disproportionate assets cases registered against eight government officers at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru City, Mandya, Gadag, Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

The searches revealed immovable properties worth Rs 24.05 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 11.59 crore, taking the total value of assets detected to Rs 35.65 crore, officials said.

According to a Lokayukta statement, among the accused, Shashidhar R, CEO of Singanayakanahalli Raita Seva Sahakara Sangha in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru, was found to have allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 5.15 crore, including immovable property worth Rs 4.25 crore and movable assets worth Rs 90.59 lakh.

H C Indresh, Associate Professor at the Veterinary College, Hebbal, was found to possess assets worth Rs 2.53 crore, including immovable properties valued at Rs 2.20 crore and movable assets worth over Rs 32 lakh, the statement said.

Vasanth Valappa Naik, Chief Engineer posted at PWD in Bengaluru, had assets worth Rs 6.40 crore, including immovable property worth Rs 5.65 crore and movable assets valued at over Rs 74 lakh, officials said.

In Mandya district, Sathish S, Assistant Executive Engineer at PWD, was found to possess assets worth Rs 4.46 crore, while M K Surakod, Taluk Backward Classes Welfare Officer posted in Gadag, had assets totalling Rs 2.12 crore, they added.

The Lokayukta police said further investigation is underway in all the cases, officials added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)