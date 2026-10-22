‘We Will Follow The Rules’: Om Birla On Opposition’s Impeachment Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speaker Om Birla: CEC removal follows prescribed procedure, like judges.

Birla clarifies Speaker has no role in Parliament's prorogation.

Birla: Justice Verma report received, decision expected shortly.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (October 22, 2026) said the prescribed procedure would be followed if the opposition submits a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. His remarks come as opposition parties continue to demand Kumar’s resignation and prepare to introduce an impeachment motion.

Birla said there was a defined process for removing Election Commissioners, similar to the procedure for removing Supreme Court judges. He added that action would be taken in accordance with the rules once the matter was brought before Parliament.

“When we bring the proposal, we will follow the process; there is a procedure for it. Just as there is a process for removing a Supreme Court Justice, there is a similar process for the Election Commission. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion and views,” Birla said.

He reiterated that the matter would be dealt with when it came before Parliament, adding, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion and views. We will take action when it is brought to Parliament.”

What Om Birla Said About Parliament's Prorogation

Asked about the prorogation of Parliament, Birla said the Constitution lays down a procedure for it and that the Lok Sabha Speaker has no role in the process.

“There is a process for this. The government's parliamentary committee sends it to the Honorable President, and it happens on the President's recommendation; there are rules and procedures for this,” he said.

Declining to elaborate further, Birla said the matter was not open for discussion and that the Constitution clearly prescribes the procedure.

“This topic is not a topic for discussion. There is a process for this in the Constitution. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha does not have a role under Article 85,” he said.

Om Birla On Justice Yashwant Verma Matter

Birla also commented on the matter involving Justice Yashwant Verma, saying a report had been received and a decision would be taken soon after discussions.

“The report has arrived, and we will discuss it and make a decision soon,” he said.