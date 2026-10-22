India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews‘We Will Follow The Rules’: Om Birla On Opposition’s Impeachment Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

‘We Will Follow The Rules’: Om Birla On Opposition’s Impeachment Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Declining to elaborate further, Birla said the matter was not open for discussion and that the Constitution clearly prescribes the procedure.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speaker Om Birla: CEC removal follows prescribed procedure, like judges.
  • Birla clarifies Speaker has no role in Parliament's prorogation.
  • Birla: Justice Verma report received, decision expected shortly.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (October 22, 2026) said the prescribed procedure would be followed if the opposition submits a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. His remarks come as opposition parties continue to demand Kumar’s resignation and prepare to introduce an impeachment motion.

Birla said there was a defined process for removing Election Commissioners, similar to the procedure for removing Supreme Court judges. He added that action would be taken in accordance with the rules once the matter was brought before Parliament.

“When we bring the proposal, we will follow the process; there is a procedure for it. Just as there is a process for removing a Supreme Court Justice, there is a similar process for the Election Commission. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion and views,” Birla said.

He reiterated that the matter would be dealt with when it came before Parliament, adding, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion and views. We will take action when it is brought to Parliament.”

What Om Birla Said About Parliament's Prorogation

Asked about the prorogation of Parliament, Birla said the Constitution lays down a procedure for it and that the Lok Sabha Speaker has no role in the process.

“There is a process for this. The government's parliamentary committee sends it to the Honorable President, and it happens on the President's recommendation; there are rules and procedures for this,” he said.

Declining to elaborate further, Birla said the matter was not open for discussion and that the Constitution clearly prescribes the procedure.

“This topic is not a topic for discussion. There is a process for this in the Constitution. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha does not have a role under Article 85,” he said.

Om Birla On Justice Yashwant Verma Matter

Birla also commented on the matter involving Justice Yashwant Verma, saying a report had been received and a decision would be taken soon after discussions.

“The report has arrived, and we will discuss it and make a decision soon,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the procedure for removing Election Commissioners?

The procedure for removing Election Commissioners is similar to that for Supreme Court judges. Om Birla said action would be taken per rules once a proposal is brought to Parliament.

What was Om Birla's response to demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal?

Om Birla said if a removal notice for CEC Gyanesh Kumar is submitted, the prescribed procedure would be followed. He confirmed a defined process exists for this.

What is the Lok Sabha Speaker's role in the prorogation of Parliament?

The Lok Sabha Speaker has no role in the prorogation of Parliament under Article 85. The government's parliamentary committee sends the recommendation to the President.

What update did Om Birla provide on the Justice Yashwant Verma matter?

Om Birla mentioned that a report on the Justice Yashwant Verma matter has been received. A decision will be made soon after discussions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
OM BIRLA 'Gyanesh Kumar' Opposition’s Impeachment Move Against CEC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Global Chaos Group': BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Using Protests To Spread Anarchy
'Global Chaos Group': BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Using Protests To Spread Anarchy
India
Tamil Nadu Conducts India’s First Dengue Vaccine Study In Tenkasi, Says Health Minister
Tamil Nadu Conducts India’s First Dengue Vaccine Study In Tenkasi, Says Health Minister
India
'Illegal Human Egg Extraction Racket': ED Seizes Rs 29 Lakh, Freezes Investments
'Illegal Human Egg Extraction Racket': ED Seizes Rs 29 Lakh, Freezes Investments
Cities
Delhi Delivery Executive Dies Days After Assault Over Torn Rs 10 Note, Abetment Charge Added
Delhi Delivery Executive Dies Days After Assault Over Torn Rs 10 Note, Abetment Charge Added
Advertisement

Videos

Rehan Vadra Exhibition Row: 70 Protest Photos Removed, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Questions Bikaner House Restrictions
Rehan Vadra Exhibition Row: Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Alleges 74 Protest Photos Removed From Bikaner House
ELON MUSK MYSTERY: एलन मस्क का UFO कनेक्शन, क्या है पूरा मामला? |ABPLIVE
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Practised Gunfire Before Attack, Misfire Reported Inside Mumbai Hotel
Delhi News: ₹9,000 Crore Yamuna Clean-Up Projects Launched in Dwarka, Over 40% of Work Completed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget